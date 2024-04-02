Evan Goyke Ousts Tearman Spencer As City Attorney
Spencer had been plagued by problems and controversies during his one term in office.
In like a lion, out like a lamb.
Voters swept Tearman Spencer into the City Attorney’s Office in 2020, a roaring victory over 36-year incumbent Grant Langley. On Tuesday, they left him quietly leaving city government, so quietly he changed the name he used on the ballot in hopes of thereby winning the election.
Evan Goyke, a veteran state representative and former public defender, was elected city attorney. With nearly every ward reporting, but absentee ballots outstanding, Goyke had 63% of the vote.
“It’s my intention and my goal to have the most efficient and effective law firm. The City Attorney’s Office will rival any of the most-powerful, highest-priced law firms in the city,” said Goyke in addressing the crowd at a campaign celebration shortly after 9:15 p.m. While he never mentioned his opponent by name, he certainly addressed the turmoil and turnover in the office. “The people of Milwaukee deserve a world-class law firm that has a culture within its walls that make it a safe and supportive place.”
In a text message to Urban Milwaukee, Spencer said “good race, congratulations” about the results.
Spencer couldn’t outrun the turmoil in office that started shortly after he was elected. In fact, some of it came home to roost in recent weeks. On March 19, the Common Council unanimously approved the final payment to resolve a sex discrimination claim against Spencer stemming from a 2020 incident with a female assistant city attorney that ultimately cost taxpayers $77,500. Claims from other former assistant city attorneys are still pending.
The political newcomer has always denied all the claims, instead blaming the media, racism and the Common Council. A scathing November 2023 from the city’s Inspector General recommended criminal charges against Spencer and one of his deputies, who resigned in recent weeks, for knowingly allowing the deputy to work on private cases while being paid by the city. Earlier in his term, Spencer was subject to a harassment investigation that only ended when it was found the city anti-harassment policy doesn’t apply to elected officials, a loophole since closed.
The 2020 campaign saw Spencer’s face was plastered everywhere, from billboards to YouTube ads. In 2024, it was virtually hidden. He chose to run as “T. Spencer,” a possible attempt to draw confusion with the unopposed City Treasurer Spencer Coggs.
Goyke, meanwhile, used campaign materials that made him appear closer to an anti-crime prosecutor than the city’s in-house attorney. But voters and other city officials are more likely to want to see Goyke perform like he did in the Assembly, quietly assembling coalitions to address big picture issues. Goyke, a Democrat, earned the respect of his Assembly colleagues by being appointed to the powerful Joint Committee on Finance. Since 2013, he has represented a district that includes much of the city’s near west side.
Yes, prosecution will be part of Goyke’s new role, but not high-profile felony cases. The City Attorney is responsible for municipal ordinance violations, such as speeding and parking tickets, or unpaid tickets. He’ll also be able to pursue a strategy Spencer delayed, suing repeat reckless drivers in court as a public nuisance. He could also pursue different legal strategies to deal with slumlords and other chronic nuisances.
But the bread and butter of Goyke’s upcoming work will involve representing his client: all of the other city departments and Milwaukee Public Schools. He’ll lead a department with a $6.5 million budget and 64 authorized positions, including 40 attorneys.
Goyke, 41, holds a law degree from Marquette University and lives with his family in the Concordia neighborhood.
Spencer, 67, worked in private practice before his term as city attorney. He won the 2020 race against Langley 61% to 38.5%.
Goyke said he was turned on to the City Attorney’s Office 10 years ago when he purchased a home and encountered a problem property nearby. He said he was inspired by the ways the assistant city attorneys moved to enforce ordinances and implement creative solutions to improve the situation.
He now hopes to bring the same strategy citywide.
“There is so much potential,” said Goyke. “Whether it’s new development Downtown or taking on opportunities [related to] crime and reckless driving, there’s much for us to do. There are so many good people and good lawyers in the office right now. I cannot wait to get to work with them and walk side by side with them, to support them, to have their as they execute our vision, our mission.”
This article is about breaking news and will be updated.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the 2024 Spring Election Results
- Mayor Cavalier Johnson Cruises To Reelection - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2024
- Evan Goyke Ousts Tearman Spencer As City Attorney - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2024
- MKE County: Liz Sumner Wins County Comptroller Race - Graham Kilmer - Apr 2nd, 2024
- Sharlen Moore Wins Race To Replace Ald. Michael Murphy - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2024
- MKE County: Crowley Coasts Into Second Term - Graham Kilmer - Apr 2nd, 2024
- 2024 Spring Election Results - Urban Milwaukee - Apr 2nd, 2024
Read more about 2024 Spring Election Results here
More about the Turmoil at the City Attorney's Office
- Evan Goyke Ousts Tearman Spencer As City Attorney - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 2nd, 2024
- City Spends $77,000 To Resolve Harassment Claim Against Spencer - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 19th, 2024
- City Hall: Milwaukee Will Pay More Than $60,000 To Settle Tearman Spencer Harassment Claim - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 21st, 2024
- How Will Council Handle Scathing Report on City Attorney? - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 14th, 2023
- City Attorney Spencer Faces Inspector’s Call For Ouster, Likely Violation Of Discrimination Law - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 9th, 2023
- City Hall: Another Former Assistant City Attorney Files Discrimination Claim - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 20th, 2023
- City Hall: Former City Attorneys File Discrimination Claims - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 14th, 2022
- City Hall: City Faces $9.5 Million In Legal Claims - Jeramey Jannene - May 4th, 2022
- City Hall: DNS Could Drop City Attorney, Hire Its Own - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 12th, 2022
- City Hall: City Attorney Halts Plan To Sue Reckless Drivers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 22nd, 2022
Read more about Turmoil at the City Attorney's Office here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
City Hall
-
Sharlen Moore Wins Race To Replace Ald. Michael MurphyApr 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Proposal Would Allow Food Trucks To Return To W. Capitol DriveMar 29th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Failing City Hall Facade Will Cost At Least $1.6 Million To RepairMar 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
One thought on “Evan Goyke Ousts Tearman Spencer As City Attorney”
Can’t wait to see someone actually competent in this job. Excited to see next steps!