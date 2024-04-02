Evan Goyke Ousts Tearman Spencer As City Attorney

Spencer had been plagued by problems and controversies during his one term in office.

In like a lion, out like a lamb.

Voters swept Tearman Spencer into the City Attorney’s Office in 2020, a roaring victory over 36-year incumbent Grant Langley. On Tuesday, they left him quietly leaving city government, so quietly he changed the name he used on the ballot in hopes of thereby winning the election.

Evan Goyke, a veteran state representative and former public defender, was elected city attorney. With nearly every ward reporting, but absentee ballots outstanding, Goyke had 63% of the vote.

“It’s my intention and my goal to have the most efficient and effective law firm. The City Attorney’s Office will rival any of the most-powerful, highest-priced law firms in the city,” said Goyke in addressing the crowd at a campaign celebration shortly after 9:15 p.m. While he never mentioned his opponent by name, he certainly addressed the turmoil and turnover in the office. “The people of Milwaukee deserve a world-class law firm that has a culture within its walls that make it a safe and supportive place.”

In a text message to Urban Milwaukee, Spencer said “good race, congratulations” about the results.

Spencer couldn’t outrun the turmoil in office that started shortly after he was elected. In fact, some of it came home to roost in recent weeks. On March 19, the Common Council unanimously approved the final payment to resolve a sex discrimination claim against Spencer stemming from a 2020 incident with a female assistant city attorney that ultimately cost taxpayers $77,500. Claims from other former assistant city attorneys are still pending.

The political newcomer has always denied all the claims, instead blaming the media, racism and the Common Council. A scathing November 2023 from the city’s Inspector General recommended criminal charges against Spencer and one of his deputies, who resigned in recent weeks, for knowingly allowing the deputy to work on private cases while being paid by the city. Earlier in his term, Spencer was subject to a harassment investigation that only ended when it was found the city anti-harassment policy doesn’t apply to elected officials, a loophole since closed.

The 2020 campaign saw Spencer’s face was plastered everywhere, from billboards to YouTube ads. In 2024, it was virtually hidden. He chose to run as “T. Spencer,” a possible attempt to draw confusion with the unopposed City Treasurer Spencer Coggs.

Goyke, meanwhile, used campaign materials that made him appear closer to an anti-crime prosecutor than the city’s in-house attorney. But voters and other city officials are more likely to want to see Goyke perform like he did in the Assembly, quietly assembling coalitions to address big picture issues. Goyke, a Democrat, earned the respect of his Assembly colleagues by being appointed to the powerful Joint Committee on Finance. Since 2013, he has represented a district that includes much of the city’s near west side.

Yes, prosecution will be part of Goyke’s new role, but not high-profile felony cases. The City Attorney is responsible for municipal ordinance violations, such as speeding and parking tickets, or unpaid tickets. He’ll also be able to pursue a strategy Spencer delayed, suing repeat reckless drivers in court as a public nuisance. He could also pursue different legal strategies to deal with slumlords and other chronic nuisances.

But the bread and butter of Goyke’s upcoming work will involve representing his client: all of the other city departments and Milwaukee Public Schools. He’ll lead a department with a $6.5 million budget and 64 authorized positions, including 40 attorneys.

Goyke, 41, holds a law degree from Marquette University and lives with his family in the Concordia neighborhood.

Spencer, 67, worked in private practice before his term as city attorney. He won the 2020 race against Langley 61% to 38.5%.

Goyke said he was turned on to the City Attorney’s Office 10 years ago when he purchased a home and encountered a problem property nearby. He said he was inspired by the ways the assistant city attorneys moved to enforce ordinances and implement creative solutions to improve the situation.

He now hopes to bring the same strategy citywide.

“There is so much potential,” said Goyke. “Whether it’s new development Downtown or taking on opportunities [related to] crime and reckless driving, there’s much for us to do. There are so many good people and good lawyers in the office right now. I cannot wait to get to work with them and walk side by side with them, to support them, to have their as they execute our vision, our mission.”

This article is about breaking news and will be updated.