Spectacular Downtown Condo
Spacious unit features cream city brick, 15 foot ceilings, oversized windows, hardwood floors and more
In the heart of downtown along the Milwaukee River is this spacious unit at Riverfront Lofts! Walking distance to Pabst and Riverside theaters, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, fine dining and more! Flexible living space. Entertainment/party/conversation space becomes sleep space with murphy beds and sliding walls. This nearly 2,400 square-foot unit features cream city brick, 15 foot ceilings, oversized windows, concrete and granite counters, hardwood floors and so much more. Common rooftop deck with river and great city views and gas grill is perfect for additional outdoor space. Two indoor parking spaces and one large storage unit that is located on the same floor.
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
The dream of Milwaukee downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown Milwaukee condos with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind just like their new home.
The Breakdown
- Address: 730 N. Plankinton Ave., 2B
- Size: 2,356 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 1916
- Parking: 2 indoor parking spots
- Price: $649,000
- Taxes: $13,637.79
- Condo Fee: $833/Month
- MLS#: 1866444
Photos
Rooftop Deck
Contact Corley Real Estate
Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.