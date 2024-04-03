In the heart of downtown along the Milwaukee River is this spacious unit at Riverfront Lofts! Walking distance to Pabst and Riverside theaters, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, fine dining and more! Flexible living space. Entertainment/party/conversation space becomes sleep space with murphy beds and sliding walls. This nearly 2,400 square-foot unit features cream city brick, 15 foot ceilings, oversized windows, concrete and granite counters, hardwood floors and so much more. Common rooftop deck with river and great city views and gas grill is perfect for additional outdoor space. Two indoor parking spaces and one large storage unit that is located on the same floor.

The Breakdown

Address: 730 N. Plankinton Ave., 2B

Size: 2,356 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1916

Parking: 2 indoor parking spots

Price: $649,000

Taxes: $13,637.79

Condo Fee: $833/Month

MLS#: 1866444

Photos

Rooftop Deck

