The county executive and the Milwaukee County Board are both on the upcoming April 2 spring election ballot.

County Executive David Crowley is running for re-election, and while only 5 of 18 board seats have competitive races, it’s possible there will be significant turnover on the board.

No matter who wins, there will be four new supervisors come May because four sitting supervisors have decided not to run for reelection. But three supervisors are also facing challenges, so the board could see as many as seven new members at the start of its next legislative session.

Also on the ballot is Milwaukee County Comptroller, which is the chief financial officer for the county. One judicial race is contested.

All the races on the ballot are non-partisan. The analysis of each race is followed by the candidates’ official biography.

County Executive

Analysis: David Crowley is running his first campaign for re-election as Milwaukee County Executive in a race he’s widely expected to win. He faces perennial local candidate Ieshuh Griffin, who ran in four different races during primary elections in February. On Tuesday, Griffin will also be challenging Milwaukee Common Council member Jonathan Brostoff.

Within the past year, Crowley notched a major policy win, securing a new 0.4% sales tax for the county, which will prevent draconian cuts to much-loved county services like parks and transit. The sales tax also allowed county policymakers to make major investments in park amenities and reduce the property taxes in the leadup to this latest election cycle.

Crowley has significant backing at the local and state level, and has secured endorsements from a number of labor unions. He has also amassed a significant campaign war chest. The latest campaign finance records show Crowley sitting on approximately $260,000 in campaign funds, while having spent more than $39,000 on his re-election bid since the beginning of February.

David Crowley

As a lifelong Milwaukee resident, County Executive David Crowley intimately understands the “tale of two counties” which exists within Milwaukee County. He has experienced both the struggles and the joys that shape the communities he serves. The guiding principle of Crowley’s administration is to build bridges to unite people, rather than walls which divide them. Raised in Milwaukee’s 53206 neighborhood, David understood hardship from a young age. His family moved frequently, often due to evictions, and he lived with family members who struggled with mental illness and drug addiction. These experiences deeply inform his approach to public service today. David attributes Urban Underground, a Milwaukee Youth Organization, with saving his life. It provided him with a supportive community and steered him towards giving back. As a high school student, David served as a community justice coordinator with Urban Underground. After graduating, he joined AmeriCorps and collaborated with several other community organizations, including Project Return, Safe & Sound Inc., and COA Youth and Family Centers. He then worked on U.S. Senator Russ Feingold‘s campaign in 2010 and served as a legislative aide for both the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and the Wisconsin State Senate, gaining a deep understanding of how our state, local, and federal governments work. Inspired by the public servants around him, David decided to run for office and was elected to represent the 17th Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly. During his two terms, he served on various committees and was the Chair of both the Milwaukee Delegation and the Black and Latino Caucus. He also sat on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and Outreach Community Health Centers (OCHC). On April 7, 2020, David made history by becoming the first Black person elected as Milwaukee County Executive. He was sworn into office on May 4, amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, he has implemented a strategic plan aimed at transforming Milwaukee County into Wisconsin’s healthiest county. This plan focuses on achieving racial equity, fostering intentional inclusion, eliminating health disparities, and making real investments in equity. Under Crowley’s leadership, Milwaukee County navigated the pandemic by effectively allocating federal CARES Act funds towards public health, eviction prevention, aid for small businesses, and Milwaukee County mental health services. He also implemented a nationally-recognized pandemic dashboard that was the first in the nation to track COVID-19 data by race and ethnicity. Crowley oversaw the transformation of Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Services, saving the county $9 million annually by transitioning to a community-based approach, and opening the county’s first Mental Health Emergency Center. Under Crowley’s leadership, Milwaukee County achieved the nation’s lowest rates of unsheltered and unhoused individuals in both 2021 and 2022, effectively ending chronic homelessness in the county. In 2021, David collaborated with state and federal officials to launch the East-West Bus Rapid Transit Line. Becoming operational in the summer of 2023, this nine-mile route enhances public transportation across Milwaukee County with dedicated bus lanes, optimized stations, and more frequent service, particularly in lower-income communities. David is a graduate of Bay View High School in Milwaukee and currently attends The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he has gone back to finish his degree. He resides on the Northwest side of Milwaukee with his wife, Ericka, and their three daughters.

Ieshuh Griffin

I am a Human Rights ATTORNEY. I am a Human Rights Consultant. I have worked with and along side the late Jeanetta Robinson among other distinguished members in the community. I am an active member of the community engaging in extensive volunteer work with battered women as well as veterans. I am of the community, for the community and about the community. I am a catalyst for change.

Comptroller

Analysis: Long-serving Milwaukee County Comptroller Scott Manske is not seeking re-election, having served as the county’s top financial officer since 1992. County supervisor Liz Sumner and Michael Harper, an entrepreneur and partner at Capital Midwest Fund, are running to replace him.

Sumner is not seeking re-election to the county board in order to run for comptroller. She has served on the board since 2020 and spent the past two years as chair of the board’s powerful Committee on Finance. Sumner has also served on the Fox Point Village Board since 2015. She is the owner of SHOP, a women’s boutique, in Whitefish Bay.

Harper is a serial entrepreneur and previously served as chair of the county’s pension board. He was removed from the position by County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson for violating county ordinance for pension board members: his mother is a beneficiary of the county’s retirement system.

Liz Sumner

Liz Sumner is an accomplished public servant with a passion for effective governance and community stewardship. As an elected Supervisor on the Milwaukee County Board and a Trustee on the Fox Point Village Board, she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to transparent, fiscally responsible public service. As the Chair of the County Finance Committee, she has skillfully navigated complex budget issues and championed equitable policies, earning widespread respect for her financial acumen and leadership. With more than 16 years of experience as a business owner, Liz has a strong understanding of the private sector. She has successfully managed SHOP, a women’s clothing and accessories store in Shorewood, gaining invaluable experience in financial management, strategic planning, and customer service. Her practical business experience complements her public service, offering a comprehensive understanding of fiscal responsibility and strategic planning. Liz holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, specializing in finance and strategy, providing her with theoretical knowledge to complement her practical experience. Outside of her professional and public service roles, Liz is a proud resident of Fox Point, where she resides with her family.

Michael Harper

With Twenty-five years of financial services and entrepreneurial experience. I have worked across multiple industries and asset classes as an investor and trader. I am the Former Chairman and Trustee of Milwaukee County Employees Retirement System (MCERS) where I served in various capacities during my service as a volunteer. Such committees and duties include the following: Audit Committee Chair

Co-Chair of Governance Task Force

Sustainability Task Force, Member Mr. Harper brings a strong knowledge of alternative investments from the perspective of an institutional Limited Partner. Prior to joining Capital Midwest Fund, Mr. Harper spent 13 years as Operator and Partner of Urban Clean Energy Ventures (dba M2R Electric Services) focusing on clean energy technology and energy efficiency. His previous experiences include Membership to the American Stock Exchange, Chicago Stock Exchange, and Chicago Board Options Exchange, where Mr. Harper worked as a Market Maker/Trader in ETF Products (SPDR, QQQ) and S&P 100 and 500 (OEX, SPX) Options Contracts.

Circuit Court Judge – Branch 43

Marisabel Cabrera

Marisabel’s extensive experience and her pursuit of equal justice for all make her exceptionally qualified to serve on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Since 2007, she has practiced law both as a solo practitioner and worked at multiple law firms as an immigration rights attorney in Wisconsin and Florida. In her law office, Marisabel often encounters confused and panicked individuals with extremely difficult and desperate circumstances. Despite this, she is able to offer solutions by staying calm, asking relevant questions, and analyzing the facts. Marisabel has kept families together and helped people find safety in the United States by remaining objective and rational in the face of high stress pressure filled situations. As part of her work at Florida firms, Marisabel drafted federal litigation briefs involving naturalization applications and removal order appeals. Additionally, Marisabel trained new associate attorneys as well as managed a criminal defense department focused on litigating post-conviction motions and appeals based on procedural errors in the state

trial courts that resulted in pleas entered without prior warning of possible deportation consequences. Prior to practicing immigration law, Marisabel worked at Centro Legal in Milwaukee representing individuals with misdemeanor charges who did not qualify for public defender representation but also could not afford private counsel. A graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Michigan State University School of Law, Marisabel clerked for a judge of the 30th Judicial Circuit Court Family Division in Michigan, reviewing the trial record, researching the applicable law, and drafting legal memoranda and court opinions. She also interned at Legal Aid of Central Michigan where she worked on issues relating to family law, housing, public benefits, and consumer protection. Currently, Marisabel is also serving her third term in the Wisconsin Assembly. As a State Representative, Marisabel’s priority is to collaborate with her colleagues to advance positive and proactive policies that give all Wisconsinites a fair shot and an opportunity to thrive. Marisabel has served as the Vice Chair of the Immigration Task Force of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators, Chair of the Milwaukee Delegation of Democratic State Legislators, and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee. Further, appointed by the Mayor of Milwaukee in 2013, Marisabel served six years as a Fire and Police Commissioner where she reviewed citizen complaints as well as presided over employee appeals relating to hiring and disciplinary decisions. In each case, Marisabel impartially applied rules and legal standards to the specific set of facts and rendered judgment accordingly. Marisabel’s vast experience would make her a valuable asset to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Website Rochelle Johnson-Bent Rochelle N. Johnson-Bent is a seasoned legal professional from Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Brown Deer), known for her multifaceted expertise and community engagement. With a career that spans over a decade, Rochelle has distinguished herself in various legal capacities, from family court to risk management, while also dedicating herself to impactful community initiatives. Rochelle N. Johnson-Bent has showcased a diverse legal expertise throughout her career. She’s delved into family law, notably representing the best interests of minors and mentally incapacitated clients in family court and civil injunction matters, such as custody, placement, and child support and restraining orders. Her tenure at organizations like Milwaukee Public Schools and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee underscored her proficiency in compliance, risk management, and contractual law. Additionally, her positions at Laster & Associates, LLC, and the Law Office of Tarena W. Franklin expanded her portfolio to include criminal, civil, small claims, and administrative hearing cases. Rochelle’s breadth of experience demonstrates a deep understanding of multiple facets of the legal system. Deeply committed to her community, Rochelle has served in leadership roles such as a Board of Director for the WI State Bar, representing Milwaukee for 5 years; currently seating Board Member for WI Trust Account Foundation, Inc.; member of the WI Association of African American Lawyers since 2010; was the Vice President on the Board of Directors for Highland Community School, and concurrently contributes actively as a Classroom Parent Coordinator. Moreover, Rochelle’s enduring membership since 2005 with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., currently active with Epsilon Kappa Omega Chapter, speaks to her dedication to community service, empowerment, and leadership. These endeavors not only underscore her desire to give back but also highlight her passion for enriching and uplifting the community she resides in. Rochelle earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from North Carolina A&T State University, and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin Law School. She resides in Brown Deer with her two children. Website

County Board District 3

District Map

Analysis: Sup. Sheldon Wasserman faces a challenge from Alexander Kostal, a state public defender. Wasserman has served on the county board since 2016, and before that spent more than a decade in the Wisconsin Assembly. This is Kostal’s first run for public office. Wasserman has maintained strong support in the district, having represented much of it for more than two decades as both a state representative and county supervisor. Kostal, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), is attempting to run against Wasserman from the left. Wasserman defeated a DSA-endorsed candidate in 2022.

Sheldon Wasserman

​Wasserman was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018, 2020, and 2022 to represent the residents of Milwaukee County’s 3rd District, which includes Milwaukee’s East Side, Downtown, and much of the Walker’s Point neighborhood. ​Wasserman previously served residents of Milwaukee County from 1995 to 2009 as a State Representative. During his career in the Assembly, Wasserman was looked up to by members of both parties on the issue of healthcare and on crafting healthcare-related legislation. He served on the Health, Public Health, Medicaid Reform, Urban Affairs, and Corrections and the Courts committees while in the Assembly. Campaign website

Alexander Kostal

Alex Kostal is a public defender and lifelong Milwaukee resident. A graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools, he also received his undergraduate and law degrees in Milwaukee. While in college and high school, he worked service sector jobs and held government internships with the Common Council, County Executive, and others. Alex was raised by his single mother until cancer ended her life early when he was only eleven years old. He then moved in with his dad, a small business owner who struggled with serious health problems. Alex’s direct experiences with America’s expensive and untrusted healthcare system and unforgiving carceral state, as experienced by close family, have shaped his commitment to making a better life for the people of Milwaukee. Alex has been active in civic organizations his whole life. He has served as president of the Brady Street Neighborhood Association, a member of the County’s Human Rights Commission, Vice-Chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party’s 4th Congressional District Committee, and elected delegate to the 2020 Democratic National. His passion for change and public service are matched by his experience and deep understanding of state and local government.

County Board District 4

District Map

Analysis: Sup. Ryan Clancy, now a member of the state Assembly, is not seeking re-election to the county board. Both candidates, Jack Eckblad and Ron Jansen, are running to replace the socialist Clancy have racked up endorsements by local progressive political organizations and politicians. In some cases, they’ve secured the same endorsement: Both were endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers Local 212. Jansen is the closest, politically, with the outgoing Clancy, and has organized with Clancy in the past.

Jack Eckblad

Jack Eckblad believes that the core mission of county government is to equitably deliver essential services. He is a resident of Bay View where he and his wife are raising their young son. As a third-generation public servant, Jack’s grandparents founded a co-op in Stevens Point, WI, that rebuilt the public bus system after it went bankrupt. His mother served on the Mount Horeb School Board and continues to run her own business. His father is a retired United Church of Christ minister who championed LGBTQ rights in the church. Jack is committed to preserving the County parks for the next generation, making community transportation safer and more efficient, and ensuring that we continue to put Milwaukee County on a sound fiscal footing without sacrificing services essential to every citizen. In Milwaukee, Jack helped organize the New Economy Credit Union, which aimed to establish a financial institution for the 53201 zip code, providing loans to underserved communities. Since moving to Bay View, Jack has maintained his passion for volunteering in soup kitchens and on outreach buses for the homeless. He also remains dedicated to canvassing thousands of doors for Progressive candidates ranging from the city-level to the State Supreme Court. Jack’s background includes achieving Progressive victories in challenging battles: convincing West Bend to construct the first public school in 40 years, defending the West Bend public library board against book bans, re-electing a pro-choice Democrat in a Republican district in Queens, NY, and electing the first openly gay member of the Beloit City Council. In Bay View, Jack continues to foster connections and build collaboration between progressives from Milwaukee and greater Wisconsin.

Ron Jansen

I am a father, community organizer and dedicated advocate for a more just and equitable Milwaukee County. I have spent the last three years engaging with the County Board, fighting for policy that improves living conditions for county residents. I am running because I envision a county that uses its resources to improve the lives of all county residents through investments in parks, transit and public safety.

County Board District 9

District Map

Analysis: Supervisory races are non-partisan, but the race in District 9 is between Patti Logsdon, a conservative with endorsements by prominent state Republicans, and a first time candidate, Danelle Kenney, who has backing from progressive political organizations and Democractic State Senator Chris Larson.

Patti Logsdon

Patti Logsdon’s background and the experience she will bring to the office of Milwaukee County Supervisor, will help her serve the people of Milwaukee County to the best of her ability. Patti’s experience includes working as an accountant for over 35 years while raising a family, and remaining active in the community as a poll worker, cheerleading coach, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, and Board Member of several local Milwaukee County non-profit organizations. A Master’s in Accounting from Alverno College and her business experience at a Fortune 500 Company will assist her with implementing the issues and overseeing the financials in Milwaukee County. Married for 37 years to her high school sweetheart, though currently widowed, Patti is a cancer survivor, proud mom of Bradley and Melissa, joyful grandmother to Samantha, Alison, Connor, and Matthew, and a lifelong resident of Milwaukee County. She is known as fair, honest, and respectful and will remain true to her principles. Patti is a concerned citizen who would be honored to work as a Public Servant for her community.

Danelle Kenney

Danelle is a Franklin resident and proud mom of five wonderful children. Danelle is able to listen intently, yet is strong-willed. She has been called a bulldog in negotiations, but she believes in a win-win approach. Most importantly, Danelle remains true to doing what is right based on facts. Danelle has a unique ability to start up a conversation with anyone and is surrounded by friends. Danelle grew up in a small town outside of Janesville (Milton), WI, looking up to Paul Ryan as his own political career blossomed out of her hometown. During high school, she played softball, soccer, and volleyball. She also performed in show choir, was a member of FFA and student council. She enjoyed competing on the parliamentary procedure team, leading to receiving a scholarship award to attend an FFA leadership camp in Washington D.C. Her post-secondary studies at UW-Whitewater were focused in Social Work and Psychology, where she played on the rugby team as well. While there, she founded the first Tenant’s Rights Association on campus. At the age of 22, Danelle wanted to immerse herself in a much larger & diverse city. She decided to relocate to Milwaukee immediately after college, where she worked as a social worker for the BMCW. As she continued in her Masters-degree program at UW-Milwaukee, she purchased her first home, a duplex just North of the Brewer’s Hill neighborhood. Danelle’s initial career as a Social Worker for Milwaukee County provided her a unique insight into homes of varying cultures and economic status throughout our metropolitan area. She also spent considerable time testifying within Milwaukee County’s Courthouses, where she became accustomed to procedural process and negotiation tactics. Reaching the pinnacle in her field, Danelle started up her own consulting business working directly for Milwaukee’s Family Court System, conducting custody evaluations for families facing divorce/separation. She was highly regarded by the Judges she served and was asked to speak to the Milwaukee Bar Association and all of Milwaukee County GAL attorneys on multiple occasions. Looking for a change, Danelle became a licensed Realtor, a career she continues to enjoy today. Besides developing her networking and communication skills, Danelle attributes her success in real estate to her strong understanding of housing valuations, as well as her mastery & strategic use of legal contract language. While this candidacy is Danelle’s first run for a political office, she is not a stranger to local politics. Having always has more of an activist than a complacent mindset, Danelle has a strong interest in politics and many times has fought for causes she believes in. In 2023, she participated in the front lines of the election campaigns for both John Nelson (Mayor of Franklin) and Janet Protasiewicz (WI Supreme Court Justice). Over the past few years, Milwaukee has also seen Danelle featured on the evening news multiple times in representing her neighbors’ interests at City of Franklin Common Council and Plan Commission meetings. She maintains close communication and good relationships with a number of her local elected officials and leverages these resources to her benefit. Recent successes worth noting are Franklin’s denial of a large slaughterhouse operation proposed within her own residential district, as well as spearheading the proposal of a new traffic signal at the main intersection in front of Franklin’s high school to address an urgent safety concern (a project previously denied by administration). Danelle is currently serving a 3-year term on Franklin’s Board of Review, having been appointed to the position in 2023 by the Franklin Common Council.

County Board District 14

District Map

Analysis: The election in District 14 is a rematch between Caroline Gómez-Tom and Angel Sanchez. The two faced off against each other in a special election replacing former county supervisors Dyango Zerpa. Gomez-Tom handily won the race, carrying 66% of the vote.

Gómez-Tom is the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health and a community healthcare navigator working for Covering Wisconsin. Sanchez is a construction contractor and one-time City of Milwaukee alderman.

Caroline Gómez-Tom

Caroline Gómez-Tom is the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health, a professional health care advocate, and a candidate for Milwaukee County Board. Raised by working-class parents, her father a cross-country truck driver and her mom a repair technician, Caroline and her two brothers were instilled with a strong work ethic and dedication to family and community. Caroline watched her parents work multiple jobs and sacrifice to make ends meet, and, in some cases, still come up short in a system not built for them. Seeing the successes and challenges of her parents inspired her commitment to lifting up the community, working in outreach and policy, and building bridges to support working families. Caroline currently works at Covering Wisconsin, organizing community partners and stakeholders to help more people find affordable health insurance coverage. She previously worked in community engagement for Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. As one of Wisconsin’s foremost health leaders, Caroline currently serves on the boards of the Milwaukee Latino Health Coalition (MLHC), Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin (CHAW), Kids Forward, and the UW-Madison School of Social Work Board of Visitors. In 2022, she was elected the president of the City of Milwaukee Board of Health. Caroline was previously honored as one of the “40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Healthcare” by the National Minority Quality Forum. Born and raised in Racine, Caroline attended public schools, and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Madison. She, her husband Derek, and their two dogs, live in Milwaukee’s Garden District. In her free time, Caroline sings with the Milwaukee Choristers and enjoys gardening, cooking, and supporting local restaurants.

Bio requested

County Board District 18

District Map

Analysis: In District 18, longtime conservative supervisor Deanna Alexander faces a challenge from progressive, first-time candidate Brandon Williford.

Alexander narrowly finished ahead of Williford in the February primary. However, the progressive vote was likely split in that election by Williford and a third candidate, Marty Hagedorn.

Wiliford is an organizer with Citizen Action Wisconsin focused on health care policy. He had recieved endorsements from local progressive political organizations like BLOC and labor unions like the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association. Alexander is endorsed by local politicians and leaders from across the political spectrum, including Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball, former county executive Chris Abele and Republican State Sen. Dan Knodl.

Deanna Alexander

I’ve been honored to serve as your 18th District County Supervisor, representing over 50,000 residents in the northwest corner of Milwaukee. As you may recall, you first elected me as your representative in 2012 and after multiple winning elections and eight years of service, I resigned in 2020 so I could honor my term-limit oath to you. I left office and invested my professional time working as a Village Administrator, Clerk, and Treasurer. Two years later, in 2022, I was called by many and asked to return to my former role of County Supervisor. I answered that call, and with your monumental support was re-elected by write-in campaign to go back to county government to represent you again. When you vote in spring, you will be asked to again select the person best suited to represent our district in the coming 2024-2026 term. As a veteran of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, a woman who grew up with a parent in prison and family members with addiction issues and knows what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet, a mother who has adopted through foster care, a taxpayer that is frustrated with rising taxes, and a public servant that has a record of walking through fire to turn government toward better public service, I hope to earn your support and your vote. If you have any particular concerns about county government, I hope you will reach out to me for a conversation.

Brandon Williford