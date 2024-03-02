Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Mar 2nd, 2024 03:19 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Boelter + Lincoln Promotes Piotrowski

Promotion paves way for future account growth

Feb 29th, 2024 by Boelter + Lincoln

Milwaukee-Based ECE Appoints Daniel Benischek as COO

Benischek’s operations and customer experience expertise presents growth opportunity for nonprofit

Feb 27th, 2024 by Educational Credential Evaluators

Marquette University dean of undergraduate admissions named president-elect of National Catholic College Admission Association

Brian Troyer to serve as ‘president-elect’ for 2024-25 academic year, president in 2025-26

Feb 20th, 2024 by Marquette University

Dr. George Kroeninger appointed executive director of new MSOE Center for Professional Education

Feb 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

VISIT Milwaukee Hires Meisha Bridges as Chief Financial Officer

Feb 16th, 2024 by VISIT Milwaukee

Fellowship in Teaching Artistry Empowers Emerging Black and Latine Musicians

New program announces first two fellows, Mikhail Johnson and Mauricio Franco; Applications open for third fellow position

Feb 15th, 2024 by Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Gov. Evers Appoints John Remington to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Feb 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Alzheimer’s Association Names Jay Hill 2024 Gala Chair

VP of Advanced Technology at GE HealthCare supports research, treatment efforts

Feb 14th, 2024 by Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter

Marquette College of Nursing dean named American Thoracic Society Fellow

Dr. Jill Guttormson has been named an ATS Fellow by the American Thoracic Society

Feb 14th, 2024 by Marquette University

Charles Allis welcomes Artist in Residence Tracey Nickolaus

Feb 13th, 2024 by Charles Allis Art Museum

DOA Secretary Blumenfeld Makes Leadership Announcement

David Pawlisch Appointed Administrator for Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources

Feb 13th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Administration

7Rivers Announces Ben Kerford as President

Kerford prioritizes growth initiatives, empowers teams to serve expanding client roster

Feb 13th, 2024 by 7Rivers

DATCP Announces Adam Brock as Division Administrator

Feb 12th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Development

Emily Lukasek joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the development initiatives.

Feb 8th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Marquette University School of Dentistry dean appointed to Governor’s Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce

Dr. Elsbeth Kalenderian has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Feb 7th, 2024 by Marquette University

Marcus Chef de Cuisine Joins Carbon Steak

Volante Group is excited to welcome Chef Eric Zangara to Carbon Steak as our new Chef de Cuisine.

Feb 6th, 2024 by Volante Group

Rep. Donovan Receives PIA Legislative Excellence Award

Feb 6th, 2024 by Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin

UW Board of Regents announces 2024 Diversity Awards

Dr. Christine Smith, Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychology and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, UW-Green Bay and Provost Glendalí Rodríguez, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, UW-Stout and the Campus Garden Program, UW-Whitewater were recognized for work to support student success

Feb 5th, 2024 by Universities of Wisconsin

WISN 12 Names Gerron Jordan as the Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 11:00 a.m.’

Jordan’s role at WISN 12 expands with mid-day newscat

Feb 5th, 2024 by WISN 12

Milwaukee Recreation Manager Elected President of the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association (WPRA) Board of Directors

Derek Donlevy officially moved into the role on January 31st

Feb 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Recreation

Margaux Chandler to join Bars & Recreation as Director of Asset Protection

Feb 2nd, 2024 by Bars & Recreation

Milwaukee’s nonprofit bikeshare Bublr Bikes appoints Laura Bolger as new executive director

Feb 1st, 2024 by Bublr Bikes

