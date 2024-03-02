New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Boelter + Lincoln Promotes Pete Piotrowski
Promotion paves way for future account growth
Feb 29th, 2024 by Boelter + Lincoln
Milwaukee-Based ECE Appoints Daniel Benischek as COO
Benischek’s operations and customer experience expertise presents growth opportunity for nonprofit
Feb 27th, 2024 by Educational Credential Evaluators
Marquette University dean of undergraduate admissions named president-elect of National Catholic College Admission Association
Brian Troyer to serve as ‘president-elect’ for 2024-25 academic year, president in 2025-26
Feb 20th, 2024 by Marquette University
Fellowship in Teaching Artistry Empowers Emerging Black and Latine Musicians
New program announces first two fellows, Mikhail Johnson and Mauricio Franco; Applications open for third fellow position
Feb 15th, 2024 by Wisconsin Conservatory of Music
Alzheimer’s Association Names Jay Hill 2024 Gala Chair
VP of Advanced Technology at GE HealthCare supports research, treatment efforts
Feb 14th, 2024 by Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter
Marquette College of Nursing dean named American Thoracic Society Fellow
Dr. Jill Guttormson has been named an ATS Fellow by the American Thoracic Society
Feb 14th, 2024 by Marquette University
DOA Secretary Blumenfeld Makes Leadership Announcement
David Pawlisch Appointed Administrator for Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources
Feb 13th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Administration
7Rivers Announces Ben Kerford as President
Kerford prioritizes growth initiatives, empowers teams to serve expanding client roster
Feb 13th, 2024 by 7Rivers
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Vice President of Development
Emily Lukasek joins Museum’s Senior Leadership team and will drive the development initiatives.
Feb 8th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Marquette University School of Dentistry dean appointed to Governor’s Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce
Dr. Elsbeth Kalenderian has been appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Feb 7th, 2024 by Marquette University
Marcus Chef de Cuisine Joins Carbon Steak
Volante Group is excited to welcome Chef Eric Zangara to Carbon Steak as our new Chef de Cuisine.
Feb 6th, 2024 by Volante Group
UW Board of Regents announces 2024 Diversity Awards
Dr. Christine Smith, Professor of Psychology, Department of Psychology and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, UW-Green Bay and Provost Glendalí Rodríguez, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, UW-Stout and the Campus Garden Program, UW-Whitewater were recognized for work to support student success
Feb 5th, 2024 by Universities of Wisconsin
WISN 12 Names Gerron Jordan as the Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 11:00 a.m.’
Jordan’s role at WISN 12 expands with mid-day newscat
Feb 5th, 2024 by WISN 12
Milwaukee Recreation Manager Elected President of the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association (WPRA) Board of Directors
Derek Donlevy officially moved into the role on January 31st
Feb 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Recreation
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.