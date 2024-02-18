The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Wealthy Health Chain Closing 2 Hospitals
Executives seek to maximize revenue? GOP rejection of expanded Medicaid also at fault?
Feb 14th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
2. Data Shows Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Effort Is Working
Speeding dropped 69% on one southside street.
Feb 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Wong’s Wok Closes Its Last Location
The Chinese restaurant chain, founded in 1979, is no more.
Feb 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. $25 Million Plan To Save Three Endangered Soldiers Home Buildings
Alexander Company aims to rehabilitate historic theater, chapel and mansion for veterans.
Feb 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Friday Photos: Demolition Work Begins For Massive Affordable Housing Development
Bear Development is clearing former factory complex to create 576 apartments.
Feb 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Cafe Benelux Announces Major Renovation
Third Ward restaurant will close from late February to early April for upgrades including a reimagined bar, additional seating and bigger TV screens.
Feb 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. New Design Released For Dog-Friendly Downtown Brewery
Foxtown Landing, dog park planned for riverfront site on edge of Historic Third Ward.
Feb 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE County: Why Historic Whitnall Golf Course Needs Redesign
New irrigation system, practice facilities part of once-in- a-century redesign.
Feb 14th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
9. A New Plan For Tiny Homes
With a new design and developer for project to support homeless veterans.
Feb 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: 330 Affordable Apartments Planned By Developers
Part of 2,021 planned across Wisconsin. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Feb 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Appoints John Remington to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court
Feb 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Milwaukee Mayor Johnson and County Executive Crowley Endorse MPS Referendum Campaign
Milwaukee’s Top Leaders Announce Support for Vital Funding Measure for Milwaukee’s Children
Feb 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association
4. Wisconsin Democrats on Rep. Mike Gallagher’s Retirement
Feb 10th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
7. Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Milwaukee County Parks Announce the Launch of Aquatics Ambassadors MKE
New Initiative to Enhance Lifeguard Recruitment and Foster Aquatics Engagement in Greater Milwaukee
Feb 7th, 2024 by Milwaukee Parks Foundation
8. City of Milwaukee Opens Application Period for Summer Youth Internship Program
Since 2005, the Summer Youth Internship Program has connected thousands of young people with job opportunities and career pathways in City government
Feb 9th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
10. Returning the State Surplus to the People
Feb 13th, 2024 by State Rep. Bob Donovan
