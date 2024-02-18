Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 18th, 2024 07:00 am

Murphy’s Law: Wealthy Health Chain Closing 2 Hospitals

1. Murphy’s Law: Wealthy Health Chain Closing 2 Hospitals

Executives seek to maximize revenue? GOP rejection of expanded Medicaid also at fault?

Feb 14th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Data Shows Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Effort Is Working

2. Data Shows Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming Effort Is Working

Speeding dropped 69% on one southside street.

Feb 9th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Wong’s Wok Closes Its Last Location

3. Wong’s Wok Closes Its Last Location

The Chinese restaurant chain, founded in 1979, is no more.

Feb 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

$25 Million Plan To Save Three Endangered Soldiers Home Buildings

4. $25 Million Plan To Save Three Endangered Soldiers Home Buildings

Alexander Company aims to rehabilitate historic theater, chapel and mansion for veterans.

Feb 15th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Demolition Work Begins For Massive Affordable Housing Development

5. Friday Photos: Demolition Work Begins For Massive Affordable Housing Development

Bear Development is clearing former factory complex to create 576 apartments.

Feb 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Cafe Benelux Announces Major Renovation

6. Cafe Benelux Announces Major Renovation

Third Ward restaurant will close from late February to early April for upgrades including a reimagined bar, additional seating and bigger TV screens.

Feb 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Design Released For Dog-Friendly Downtown Brewery

7. New Design Released For Dog-Friendly Downtown Brewery

Foxtown Landing, dog park planned for riverfront site on edge of Historic Third Ward.

Feb 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Why Historic Whitnall Golf Course Needs Redesign

8. MKE County: Why Historic Whitnall Golf Course Needs Redesign

New irrigation system, practice facilities part of once-in- a-century redesign.

Feb 14th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

A New Plan For Tiny Homes

9. A New Plan For Tiny Homes

With a new design and developer for project to support homeless veterans.

Feb 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: 330 Affordable Apartments Planned By Developers

10. Plats and Parcels: 330 Affordable Apartments Planned By Developers

Part of 2,021 planned across Wisconsin. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Feb 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Appoints John Remington to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

1. Gov. Evers Appoints John Remington to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

 

Feb 15th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Former Bookkeeper Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement and Fraud

2. Former Bookkeeper Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement and Fraud

 

Feb 14th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Milwaukee Mayor Johnson and County Executive Crowley Endorse MPS Referendum Campaign

3. Milwaukee Mayor Johnson and County Executive Crowley Endorse MPS Referendum Campaign

Milwaukee’s Top Leaders Announce Support for Vital Funding Measure for Milwaukee’s Children

Feb 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Wisconsin Democrats on Rep. Mike Gallagher’s Retirement

4. Wisconsin Democrats on Rep. Mike Gallagher’s Retirement

 

Feb 10th, 2024 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Mayoral Candidate David D. King Responds to the Milwaukee Police Department Report On Crime

5. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Responds to the Milwaukee Police Department Report On Crime

 

Jan 25th, 2024 by David King

Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces Award-Winning Titles, World Premieres and More for 2024/25 Season

6. Milwaukee Repertory Theater Announces Award-Winning Titles, World Premieres and More for 2024/25 Season

 

Feb 12th, 2024 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Milwaukee County Parks Announce the Launch of Aquatics Ambassadors MKE

7. Milwaukee Parks Foundation and Milwaukee County Parks Announce the Launch of Aquatics Ambassadors MKE

New Initiative to Enhance Lifeguard Recruitment and Foster Aquatics Engagement in Greater Milwaukee

Feb 7th, 2024 by Milwaukee Parks Foundation

City of Milwaukee Opens Application Period for Summer Youth Internship Program

8. City of Milwaukee Opens Application Period for Summer Youth Internship Program

Since 2005, the Summer Youth Internship Program has connected thousands of young people with job opportunities and career pathways in City government

Feb 9th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

Rep. Madison Introduces Legislation to Increase State Social Security Payments for the First Time in 30 Years

9. Rep. Madison Introduces Legislation to Increase State Social Security Payments for the First Time in 30 Years

 

Feb 12th, 2024 by State Rep. Darrin Madison

Returning the State Surplus to the People

10. Returning the State Surplus to the People

 

Feb 13th, 2024 by State Rep. Bob Donovan

