Six apartment developments would add 330 affordable housing units to Milwaukee as part of 40 proposals submitted to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).

Three of the six proposals are planned for sites on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive., with the remainder scattered across the city. The projects encompass a mix of development styles, including constructing new buildings, redeveloping a former school and renovating an aging apartment complex.

The six proposals represent 16% of the 2,021 apartments proposed across Wisconsin as part of the annual low-income housing tax credit allocation program.

The credits are the most common tool used in Wisconsin to create federally-defined affordable housing. Receipt of the credits requires developers to set aside a pre-determined number of units at a discounted rate for those making no more than 60% (with few exceptions) of the area’s median income. The credits last for a period of at least 15 years, which is often extended to 30 years.

Winning a credit allocation serves as the key financing component to the development, but a groundbreaking is often still approximately two years away as development teams sell the credits to institutional investors, secure additional financing and finalize project designs.

The credits offer a dollar-for-dollar reduction on income tax bills. Depending on the program, the awards are made for up to 10 years, meaning a $1.2 million award turns into $12 million. In Milwaukee, the Department of City Development has increasingly supported the use of tax incremental financing districts, structured effectively as property tax rebates, to close remaining financing gaps.

WHEDA uses an annual competitive process to award the credits, with an award announcement often coming in April or May. Applications, like in past years, exceeded the amount of available federal credits. Projects are scored on a point system according to the state agency’s “qualified allocation plan,” which incentivizes setting aside units for the lowest-income individuals, proximity to jobs and availability of supportive services.

Developers often must pursue additional public financing sources to serve the lowest-income households.

Waitlisted or rejected projects, as the Historic Patterson Place redevelopment of the former Carleton School was in 2023, are able to be resubmitted in future cycles. The proposal is vying for credits for a third time, the second time in its current configuration.

The Milwaukee unit total is down from the 534 units proposed last year, which can be partially explained by the fact that 2023 had two projects with more than 100 apartments. By unit count, the largest 2024 Milwaukee request is the proposed renovation of the 72-unit Northwood Apartment complex on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Five Milwaukee projects totaling 452 units were approved in 2023, part of a $32 million statewide award that backed 23 developments with more than 1,500 combined units.

Two different grant programs exist. One provides a 9% federal tax credit and the other provides a 4% federal and 4% state income tax credit.

Units are set aside at pre-targeted income levels and rents designed to cap rent at no more than 30% of a household’s income.

2024 Milwaukee Project List

Compass Lofts

Historic Mitchell Residences

Historic Patterson Place

Mason Temple Heights

Northwood Apartments

Union at Rose Park

