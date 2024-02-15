$25 Million Plan To Save Three Endangered Soldiers Home Buildings

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Three Civil War-era buildings at Milwaukee’s Soldiers Home Complex would be rehabilitated under a $25 million proposal by The Alexander Company and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The plan would build upon an award-winning $44 million project that saw the signature Old Main, once one of the 11 most endangered historic buildings in America, and five accessory buildings repurposed into housing for 101 apartments for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The latest plan would see Alexander rehabilitate the long-vacant Ward Memorial Hall, Soldiers Home Chapel and Governor’s Mansion.

Built between 1868 and 1889, the structures joined others at the complex designed to support veterans returning from the Civil War. Each of the buildings has been vacant for several years.

Starting in 2018, the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance publicly partnered with the VA to find a way to save the buildings. And after years of study, a plan is now moving forward in the form of a long-term “enhanced-use lease.” Each building will again serve veterans, with a public hearing on Feb. 13 serving as the first step in finalizing a long-term lease agreement.

Madison-based Alexander will partner with the nonprofit The Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) to operate the facilities. CVI is already the property manager at Old Main and the two organizations are also partnering to build a new affordable housing complex near CVI’s headquarters at 3300 W. Wells St.

The Soldiers Home theater will be rehabilitated as a community theater and VA event venue. The chapel will be restored as a nondenominational worship and conference space. The governor’s residence will be repurposed as offices for supportive service providers and technology training center.

“As we move into this next chapter at the Milwaukee Soldiers Home, we at The Alexander Company are honored to continue our role in serving those who have given so much,” said developer Joe Alexander in a statement. “Working together with the VA we’re able to expand the supportive and dignified environment for veterans on site, while also preserving local, veteran history.”

Alexander envisions tapping historic preservation tax credits, new market tax credits, PACT ACT funding, grants and philanthropic gifts to support the development.

The Wisconsin Veterans Network, Journey to the Light Ministries and Feast of Crispian are also partners on the project.

JP Cullen, which worked on the Old Main project, has already been selected as the general contractor.

“Our partnership with The Alexander Company is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restore three of Milwaukee’s treasured historic buildings back to their original grandeur. The Zablocki team is extremely appreciative of the community’s dedication in supporting our nation’s Veterans through efforts such as support for this enhanced use lease initiative,” said Zablock Center executive director James McLain.

The Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, now led by Emma Rudd, issued a statement praising the latest partnership between Alexander and the VA.

Soldiers Home is located immediately north of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center hospital complex, 5000 W. National Ave., and is part of a 245-acre complex that includes the modern health care center, historic buildings and Wood National Cemetery.

The buildings have a notable architectural pedigree. The 21,986-square-foot theater and 7,316-square-foot chapel were designed by Henry C. Koch, the architect of Milwaukee City Hall. The 7,488-square-foot Governor’s Mansion was designed by Edward Townsend Mix, architect of Old Main and many historic structures in Milwaukee, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

However, not all of the buildings at Soldiers Home have been saved, either through continued VA use or private rehabilitation. In 2022, the Cream City brick power plant was demolished.

Ward Memorial Hall in 2018

Chapel in 2018

Governor’s Mansion in 2018