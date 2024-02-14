New Design Released For Dog-Friendly Downtown Brewery

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The proposed Foxtown Landing development, a dog-friendly brewery, distillery and restaurant, is moving forward with a new design that aims to get the project to a groundbreaking and better connect it to the planned dog park to the north.

The three-story complex, first revealed in 2022, would be developed by an affiliate of Fromm Nieman Brands, which owns Fromm Family Pet Food and Foxtown Brewery. The company is also the title sponsor for the dog park. Both projects hope to reach a groundbreaking in 2024.

The brewery complex would be built on vacant lots at the intersection of W. St. Paul and N. Plankinton avenues, while the dog park would be built under Interstate 794. Both would line the west bank of the Milwaukee River.

Among the changes to the Foxtown design is the swapping of a greenhouse-like glass third floor for a glassy structure with a copper roof. “We feel that aesthetically this is an enhancement,” said architect Stephen Perry Smith to the board of the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board on Wednesday afternoon. The copper is expected to patina with time.

The 15 planned fire places for the multi-level patio were swapped with portable fire places. “For the operation of this, we need the flexibility,” said Perry Smith.

The north end of the building, which would face the dog park, has been redesigned to push the loading dock toward N. Plankinton Avenue, enclose trash and HVAC equipment and create a better connection with the patio. A walk-up window would allow dog owners to grab a beer or coffee.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Structural engineering has revealed that the entire patio will need to be supported by piles, just like the building. “It’s not a cheap date, but it’s going to look great and it’s going to last,” said Perry Smith, citing the cost to address the swampy conditions. “We are doing it the right way.”

A half-oval outlook over the river has been added to the riverwalk design, visibly defining the property line and adding a ramp down to planned public boat docks.

The Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board unanimously endorsed the project Wednesday after spending more than an hour reviewing the changes.

“I think it will really activate these streets as well as the riverwalk,” said Department of City Development planner Greg Patin.

“It’s kind of like public market west,” said architect James Piwoni of the nearby Milwaukee Public Market.



“I think it’s better overall,” said architect and developer Michael DeMichele.

But board members still had plenty of suggestions and comments, including about how masonry and signage would mirror other buildings across the river in the Historic Third Ward.

The board unanimously endorsed the new design, but gave authority to board coordinator Matt Jarosz, an architecture professor, to review masonry, signage, lighting and other design elements with the development team.

Construction on the dog park, led by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and the Historic Third Ward BID #5, is to begin this year said BID #21 economic development specialist Matt Dorner. Coordination work is also underway to advance the brewery to a groundbreaking this year. Dorner said work is underway to finalize the dog park’s construction costs, sponsorship agreements and construction timing.

2024 Renderings

2023 Renderings

2022 Foxtown Renderings

2021 Dog Park Renderings

Site Photos