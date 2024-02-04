Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Feb 4th, 2024 07:11 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Mark Van Der Wegen Joins raSmith as Municipal Project Manager in Appleton, Wis. Office

Jan 30th, 2024 by raSmith

MPC Endowment Board Adds Tamia Fowlkes

Jan 29th, 2024 by Milwaukee Press Club

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Creating Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce, Appoints Lieutenant Governor Chair

Governor’s task force announced in State of the State address to create action plan to address chronic challenges in the state’s healthcare industry, bolster healthcare workforce

Jan 29th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske Announces Plans To Retire

Tim Gerend to succeed Schlifske as the company’s next CEO, effective January 1, 2025

Jan 25th, 2024 by Northwestern Mutual

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announce 2024 Youth of the Year

Loren Muwonge was selected as the winner and will advance to the state competition

Jan 22nd, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors Names Tara Christian Partner

Director of Interior Design Joins Ownership Team

Jan 22nd, 2024 by Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors

Commissioner Lafayette L. Crump honored as 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100

Jan 19th, 2024 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

MSOC Adds Clancy and Mallace as Assistant Coaches

Jan 18th, 2024 by Marquette Athletics

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces Hire of New Managing Director

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces Hire of New Managing Director

Megwyn Sanders-Andrews, Ph.D. joins organization

Jan 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Jeff Johnson Named Chief Operating Officer of Potawatomi Business Development Corporation’s Commercial Group

Jan 16th, 2024 by Potawatomi Business Development Corporation

Burke Foundation names Christopher Due as Executive Director

Due’s experience parallels foundation’s mission for aiding urban youth

Jan 16th, 2024 by The Burke Foundation

Founders 3 Names New Principal of Retail Division

Matt Beadle promoted to principal of Founders 3 Real Estate Services

Jan 16th, 2024 by Founders 3

Junjie Niu awarded STEM Forward’s Engineer of the Year

Jan 16th, 2024 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Brady Street Business Improvement District, BID #11, Announces New Executive Director, Michael D Sander

Jan 12th, 2024 by Brady Street BID

Marquette University education professor receives prestigious National Academy of Education fellowship

Dr. Julissa Ventura has received a Spencer Postdoctoral Fellowship from the National Academy of Education.

Jan 10th, 2024 by Marquette University

Milwaukee Downtown Names New Director of Public Space Initiatives

Erica Green has been named Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s new Director of Public Space Initiatives

Jan 10th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

VISIT Milwaukee Announces New Vice President and First-Ever Director of Community Engagement & Inclusion

Claire Koenig will now serve as the Vice President of Communications & Advocacy. Tony Snell Rodriguez will serve as the organization’s Director of Community Engagement & Inclusion

Jan 9th, 2024 by VISIT Milwaukee

WisGOP Chair Schimming Named to Republican Mayors Association National Board

Jan 8th, 2024 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Wangard Partners 2024 Careers & Promotions

Kiefer Zenko promoted to Senior Financial Analyst. Tim Voeller promoted to Vice President and General Counsel. Landon Wirth promoted to Vice President, Real Estate Finance & Capital Markets

Jan 8th, 2024 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

raSmith’s Jason Pietrusiewicz Achieves Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Certification as an Endangered Resources Reviewer

Jan 5th, 2024 by raSmith

2024 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships Awarded

Nina Ghanbarzadeh (Afkhamian) and Roy F. Staab were chosen in the Established Artist category and will each receive a $35,000 fellowship

Jan 3rd, 2024 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Milwaukee man chosen as the first vice president of AARP Wisconsin

AARP Wisconsin State Director Martha Cranley announced that Terrence Moore, Sr. of Milwaukee has been appointed as the inaugural Vice President of the statewide organization.

Jan 2nd, 2024 by AARP Wisconsin

