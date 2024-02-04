New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
MPC Endowment Board Adds Tamia Fowlkes
Jan 29th, 2024 by Milwaukee Press Club
Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Creating Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce, Appoints Lieutenant Governor Chair
Governor’s task force announced in State of the State address to create action plan to address chronic challenges in the state’s healthcare industry, bolster healthcare workforce
Jan 29th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
Northwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske Announces Plans To Retire
Tim Gerend to succeed Schlifske as the company’s next CEO, effective January 1, 2025
Jan 25th, 2024 by Northwestern Mutual
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Announce 2024 Youth of the Year
Loren Muwonge was selected as the winner and will advance to the state competition
Jan 22nd, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors Names Tara Christian Partner
Director of Interior Design Joins Ownership Team
Jan 22nd, 2024 by Ramlow/Stein Architecture + Interiors
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces Hire of New Managing Director
Megwyn Sanders-Andrews, Ph.D. joins organization
Jan 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Burke Foundation names Christopher Due as Executive Director
Due’s experience parallels foundation’s mission for aiding urban youth
Jan 16th, 2024 by The Burke Foundation
Founders 3 Names New Principal of Retail Division
Matt Beadle promoted to principal of Founders 3 Real Estate Services
Jan 16th, 2024 by Founders 3
Marquette University education professor receives prestigious National Academy of Education fellowship
Dr. Julissa Ventura has received a Spencer Postdoctoral Fellowship from the National Academy of Education.
Jan 10th, 2024 by Marquette University
Milwaukee Downtown Names New Director of Public Space Initiatives
Erica Green has been named Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s new Director of Public Space Initiatives
Jan 10th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
VISIT Milwaukee Announces New Vice President and First-Ever Director of Community Engagement & Inclusion
Claire Koenig will now serve as the Vice President of Communications & Advocacy. Tony Snell Rodriguez will serve as the organization’s Director of Community Engagement & Inclusion
Jan 9th, 2024 by VISIT Milwaukee
Wangard Partners 2024 Careers & Promotions
Kiefer Zenko promoted to Senior Financial Analyst. Tim Voeller promoted to Vice President and General Counsel. Landon Wirth promoted to Vice President, Real Estate Finance & Capital Markets
Jan 8th, 2024 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
2024 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships Awarded
Nina Ghanbarzadeh (Afkhamian) and Roy F. Staab were chosen in the Established Artist category and will each receive a $35,000 fellowship
Jan 3rd, 2024 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee man chosen as the first vice president of AARP Wisconsin
AARP Wisconsin State Director Martha Cranley announced that Terrence Moore, Sr. of Milwaukee has been appointed as the inaugural Vice President of the statewide organization.
Jan 2nd, 2024 by AARP Wisconsin
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.