The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: Democrats Crushing GOP in Fundraising
A 4-1 edge for state Democratic party last year, the biggest ever. And they have Scott Walker and Republicans to thank.
Jan 29th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
2. Puerto Rican Restaurant Opens On South Side
Sabor Divino now serving mofongo, tostones and more in Layton Park neighborhood.
Jan 29th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. What’s It Worth?: Woman’s Club of Wisconsin Is Nation’s Oldest
With quite a history. But how did it get that tax exemption?
Jan 29th, 2024 by Michael Horne
4. Former Bay View Bakery is For Sale
For $1.19 million. Canfora-Lakeside property comes with baking equipment.
Feb 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. Eitel Cancels Plans For Vel Phillips Plaza Cafe After Council Questions, Public Opposition
After Milwaukee Turners “pilloried” Eitel on Tuesday, things appear to have snowballed behind the scenes.
Feb 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Milwaukee Will Build 45 Traffic Calming Projects in 2024
‘Reckless drivers, they infuriate me,’ says Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
Jan 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. The Estate Closes for Regular Business
Historic East Side cocktail lounge will still present some special events, including live music.
Jan 31st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. Todd I Believe I Can Fry Opens in Bay View
The takeout-focused restaurant sells popular Asian street foods such as takoyaki and gyoza.
Jan 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Beerline Trail Cafe Opens Friday
Kuumba Juice and Coffee will serve Anodyne coffee, teas and light meals in Harambee neighborhood.
Feb 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Murphy’s Law: No, I-794 Won’t Be Eliminated
Many seem to think state proposal will tear down Hoan Bridge. Nope. Will that change the views of detractors?
Jan 31st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. Weigel’s WMLW, WDJT & Telemundo Wisconsin To Bring Back Bucks Games To Free Over-the-Air Television
10 games during remainder of 2023-24 season to air on WMLW, with debut scheduled for Feb. 23
Jan 28th, 2024 by CBS 58
2. WIS 36 (Loomis Road) bridge over I-894 to close long-term for reconstruction
Part of ongoing I-894 rehabilitation project in Milwaukee County.
Jan 30th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
4. Financial Advisor Indicted for Wire Fraud
Jan 30th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice
5. Woman’s death after collapse at bus stop is tragic and shows need for better response
Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland January 31, 2024
Jan 31st, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
6. Domes All-Scale Train Show
Jan 28th, 2024 by Friends of the Domes
9. UWM Alumni Association announces 2024 awardees
Feb 1st, 2024 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
10. What’s New at American Family Field
New For 2024: Larger Centerfield Scoreboard and New Right Field Scoreboard; 3rd Street Market Hall Annex; Hot Corner Retail Store Expansion
Jan 30th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
