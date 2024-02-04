Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Feb 4th, 2024 07:00 am

1. Murphy’s Law: Democrats Crushing GOP in Fundraising

A 4-1 edge for state Democratic party last year, the biggest ever. And they have Scott Walker and Republicans to thank.

Jan 29th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

2. Puerto Rican Restaurant Opens On South Side

Sabor Divino now serving mofongo, tostones and more in Layton Park neighborhood.

Jan 29th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

3. What’s It Worth?: Woman’s Club of Wisconsin Is Nation’s Oldest

With quite a history. But how did it get that tax exemption?

Jan 29th, 2024 by Michael Horne

4. Former Bay View Bakery is For Sale

For $1.19 million. Canfora-Lakeside property comes with baking equipment.

Feb 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

5. Eitel Cancels Plans For Vel Phillips Plaza Cafe After Council Questions, Public Opposition

After Milwaukee Turners “pilloried” Eitel on Tuesday, things appear to have snowballed behind the scenes.

Feb 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Milwaukee Will Build 45 Traffic Calming Projects in 2024

‘Reckless drivers, they infuriate me,’ says Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Jan 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

7. The Estate Closes for Regular Business

Historic East Side cocktail lounge will still present some special events, including live music.

Jan 31st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

8. Todd I Believe I Can Fry Opens in Bay View

The takeout-focused restaurant sells popular Asian street foods such as takoyaki and gyoza.

Jan 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

9. Beerline Trail Cafe Opens Friday

Kuumba Juice and Coffee will serve Anodyne coffee, teas and light meals in Harambee neighborhood.

Feb 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

10. Murphy’s Law: No, I-794 Won’t Be Eliminated

Many seem to think state proposal will tear down Hoan Bridge. Nope. Will that change the views of detractors?

Jan 31st, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

1. Weigel’s WMLW, WDJT & Telemundo Wisconsin To Bring Back Bucks Games To Free Over-the-Air Television

10 games during remainder of 2023-24 season to air on WMLW, with debut scheduled for Feb. 23

Jan 28th, 2024 by CBS 58

2. WIS 36 (Loomis Road) bridge over I-894 to close long-term for reconstruction

Part of ongoing I-894 rehabilitation project in Milwaukee County.

Jan 30th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

3. Pocan Calls for Appropriations Hearing with DeJoy to Address Postal Delays

 

Jan 29th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

4. Financial Advisor Indicted for Wire Fraud

 

Jan 30th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

5. Woman’s death after collapse at bus stop is tragic and shows need for better response

Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland January 31, 2024

Jan 31st, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

6. Domes All-Scale Train Show

 

Jan 28th, 2024 by Friends of the Domes

7. Mayoral Candidate David D. King Responds to the Milwaukee Police Department Report On Crime

 

Jan 25th, 2024 by David King

8. Milwaukee’s nonprofit bikeshare Bublr Bikes appoints Laura Bolger as new executive director

 

Feb 1st, 2024 by Bublr Bikes

9. UWM Alumni Association announces 2024 awardees

 

Feb 1st, 2024 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

10. What’s New at American Family Field

New For 2024: Larger Centerfield Scoreboard and New Right Field Scoreboard; 3rd Street Market Hall Annex; Hot Corner Retail Store Expansion

Jan 30th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

