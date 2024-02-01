Former Bay View Bakery is For Sale

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On Jan. 8, Lakeside Bakery displayed an open sign in its front window for the final time. Today, a for sale sign hangs in its place.

The Bay View bakery, 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave., permanently closed at the beginning of 2024 after dozens of years of operation. The building, priced at $1.19 million., is now awaiting new owners.

Originally constructed in 1927, the 5,696-square-foot building has operated as a bakery for more than 100 years. That could continue under new ownership.

“It is a great opportunity for another bakery,” said Patrick McGlinn, vice president of Anderson Commercial Group, the firm handling the sale. He noted that both the building and the bakery equipment are for sale, but that the decision ultimately lies with the future buyer.

Eric and Karen Krieg had operated Lakeside Bakery, known for its hot ham and rolls, doughnuts and pączki, since 2017, when the couple purchased the business, formerly known as Canfora Bakery, from Calogero and Rosalba Canfora.

Canfora Bakery, which originally opened at a different location, operated for 36 years with a focus on Italian pastries. Before Canfora, the building was home to another bakery, also called Lakeside.

Although the latest iteration of Lakeside Bakery is no more, fans of the former business can still enjoy their favorite breads. The Kriegs recently sold their recipes to The Bake Sale, a West Allis business, where longtime team members from Lakeside will continue to prepare an ever-expanding selection of breads including Italian loaves, rye and marble rye loaves, multigrain bread, baguettes, seeded hard rolls and non-seeded hard rolls.

The bakery also offers hot ham and Lakeside rolls on Sundays — a Wisconsin staple.

“We are beyond excited to add this product line to our offerings, as we continue to serve the community with some of the best pies & sweet treats around!” Mark and Linda Lutz, owners of The Bake Sale, wrote in a social media post.

Those offerings, currently available on Saturdays and Sundays only — are sure to expand in the coming months. Meanwhile, the Kriegs left their customers with a list of alternate bakeries that they recommend. That includes bread and rolls from Peter Sciortino Bakery, birthday and celebration cakes from National Bakery & Deli and wedding cakes from Simma’s Bakery.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Lakeside Bakery building does not yet have an online listing, but McGlinn said that one will be available shortly. At that time, interested parties can find more information online. Anderson Commercial Group can be reached by phone at (414) 425-2700.

