Lakeside Bakery Permanently Closed

Its Bay View building on Oklahoma Ave. had housed a bakery for nearly 100 years.

As Lopez Bakery & Restaurant prepares for its upcoming closure, another historic southside bakery is following suit. Lakeside Bakery is permanently closed as of Jan. 9, owners Eric and Karen Krieg announced on Tuesday.

“This was not an easy decision to make as we understand how much of a staple the bakery has been to many families throughout Milwaukee and the surrounding area over the past one hundred years of the bakery’s standing,” the couple wrote in a statement. “We are thankful for having had the opportunity to carry on the memories and the traditions, and we deeply cherish all of the smiling faces we’ve met along the way.”

While the statement, posted to social media, indicates that the bakery’s retail store is closed, the business’s website states that the bakery itself is shutting down. In the past, Lakeside had a number of wholesale customers and advertised the service on its website.

Throughout its more than six years in business, Lakeside Bakery was known for its hot ham and rolls, doughnuts and pączki.

The Kriegs have operated the bakery, 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave., since 2017, when the couple purchased the business, formerly known as Canfora Bakery, from Calogero and Rosalba Canfora.

The Canfora Bakery — initially opened at a different location — operated for 36 years with a focus on Italian pastries. Before that, the building was home to another bakery, also called Lakeside.

In all, the Bay View building, constructed in 1927, has continually housed a bakery for nearly 100 years. It remains under the ownership of Krieg’s Incorporated, an entity associated with Karen Krieg.

In its absence, Lakeside Bakery left customers with a list of trusted bakeries for future needs. For bread and rolls, the Kriegs recommended Peter Sciortino Bakery. They tapped National Bakery in Brookfield for birthday and celebration cakes, as well as Simma’s Bakery, located in Wauwatosa, for wedding cakes.