Brady Street‘s Emperor of China is once again open for dine-in service, a representative of the restaurant confirmed Friday afternoon. Until its recent reopening, the restaurant’s dining room had been closed for nearly four years, since the onset of the pandemic.

Located at 1010 E. Brady St., the Chinese restaurant is a fixture of the Lower East Side, having operated for nearly four decades in the neighborhood. Owner Jin-Shoei Horng has curated a comprehensive menu of chicken, duck, pork, beef, seafood, noodle and rice-based dishes, as well as more than a dozen vegetarian options. Familiar favorites include kung pao chicken, crab rangoon, hot and sour soup and Dan Dan noodles, among others.

The restaurant also offers a selection of alcoholic beverages. Namely, its “famous” mai tai.

Emperor of China is open Tuesday through Sunday for dine-in and carryout from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. according to the restaurant’s website. Delivery is available until 8 p.m.

To place an order for carryout, call (414) 271-8889.

Gyros Stand Opens Second Location

Longtime quick-service Mediterranean restaurant The Gyros Stand recently expanded its southside presence with a second location. The Gyros Stand II is now open at 5308 S. 27th St. It replaced Gyro27, which operated for nearly seven years at the address. Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories The Gyros Stand opened its flagship location at 1110 E. Oklahoma Ave. in 1989. Its old-fashioned appearance and oft-updated marquee sign have won the hearts of many in the neighborhood and beyond. The sign, which often lists special menu items and daily custard flavors, has become the subject of news articles, and even inspired an Instagram account chronicling its ever-changing and often inadvertently humorous messages. The business, owned by Adauto Abarca, serves both Mediterranean and American dishes including gyros — soft pita piled high with shaved beef and lamb, tzatziki sauce, sliced tomatoes and onions — hot dogs with or without chili and cheese, burgers, sandwiches, falafel, shishkabobs, shrimp, Greek salads and appetizers such as cheese fries, eggplant strips, onion rings and more. The original location also offers custard by the scoop, in a malt or as part of a sundae. A full menu is available to view online.

Lake Park Bistro Hosting Black Truffle Dinner

A decadent dining event will soon return to Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro for the 20th time. The restaurant, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd., is hosting its annual Black Truffle Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 18. Priced at $250, the dinner costs roughly the same as 7.7 ounces of Perigord black truffles — the same first-rate fungi that will star in each of the upcoming meal’s five courses, prepared by Executive Chef Amanda Langler. To start, guests can expect a terrine de lapin au foie gras: a dish consisting of rabbit pâté, foie gras torchon and black truffle, served with apple mustard preserve and brioche toast. The second course will include pan-seared Saint Pierre fish with sunchoke, blood orange, brown butter and black truffle, followed by a third course of pithivier de pigeonneau, or slow-cooked squab wrapped in cabbage and puff pastry and topped with black truffle-Madeira cream sauce.

Pita Palace Serves It Up Fresh

After two meals at Pita Palace, you may decide as my companions and I did, “We need to come back again and again to try everything on the menu.” The food was that good. We also found many unfamiliar dishes to taste on the lengthy menu that featured Middle Eastern and Palestinian cuisine. The restaurant, located just west of the airport, is a beautiful space and worthy of the “Palace” name. It is large, with both tables and booths to accommodate diners who prefer an intimate setting, as well as long tables to accommodate groups. A high ceiling with elegant lighting is accentuated by white Corinthian columns that give it its palatial ambiance. It was also immaculate, something you notice immediately. After you peruse the enticing menu, and, as we did, ask a few questions, you order and pay at the counter. Then you take a number to your table and wait for your food to be delivered. Counter service may suggest fast food, but that’s not what they do at Pita Palace. We noticed that our dishes were brought to the table as they were ready which meant everything was freshly prepared. Salads were crisp and cold while the hot dishes needed a minute to cool. For example, a server brought my Beef Kufta Kabob Plate with the kabobs sizzling from the grill. Everything on this plate was delicious. The seasoned kabobs, three of them, hinted of garlic, cumin, and cinnamon. They were served on a bed of seasoned rice along with hummus, a salad, and warm pita bread. The hummus, topped with a puddle of olive oil and a sprinkle of sumac seasoning, disappeared quickly as I scooped it with the pita. The Arabic salad, chopped tomatoes and cucumbers, was a cool companion to the spicy kabob, as was the rice and the hummus.

Tequila Bar Launching Online Store, Hosting Duck Rave

In the eight months since its opening, La Piña has become a popular spot for local tequila and mezcal enthusiasts. The bar’s broad selection of spirits is impressive, but not intimidating, making it an approachable destination for newcomers and seasoned sippers alike. It’s also gained recognition beyond city limits, receiving shoutouts from publications such as Yahoo Finance and Inside Hook. Aside from its collection of more than 80 agave-based spirits, La Piña, 1801 S. 3rd St., offers tasting events, cocktail classes, networking events, live music and more — plus a weekly Tequila Tuesday promotion. As the bar approaches its first year in business, owner Patrick Todd has even bigger plans. On Jan. 16, the bar plans to launch its online store and gift shop, La Piña to go. The virtual shop will feature margarita kits, to-go margaritas, gift cards, merchandise, flight boards, glassware and bottles of tequila. Items can be purchased online with weekly pickup at the bar.

Jazz-Themed Cafe Coming To Silver Spring Drive

At an upcoming Milwaukee business, patrons can expect to hear the dulcet tones of John Coltrane, Kenny G and Gerald Albright. It’s not a concert venue or a record store, though. It’s Espernolia’s Jazz Cafe, a jazz-themed restaurant that’s slated to open as soon as next month at 9002 W. Silver Spring Dr. Married couple Espernolia and Yolanda Gates are at the helm of the new restaurant, which will combine their longtime love of the expressive musical genre with an already-flourishing catering business, Gates Family Catering. Since 1997, the couple have been preparing soul food, wings, tacos and more for a wide variety of local events. And though it started as just a side gig, the catering operation has shown major potential in recent years, Yolanda said.

1840 Hosting Simpsons-Inspired Pop-Up

D’oh! The 1840 Brewing Company is planning a Simpsons-themed pop-up, complete with art, trivia, games, contests and — of course — beer inspired by the iconic cartoon family. The event, dubbed The Springfield Connection, will run for five days, from Wednesday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Bay View brewery, 342 E. Ward St. “We are excited to put the ‘Spring in Springfield’ and bring some Simpsons flair to Bay View,” said Kyle Vetter, owner of 1840, in a statement. To commemorate the inaugural pop-up event, the brewery is planning two special beer releases: Fudd Lager and Stupid Sexy Saison. The beers will be available on tap starting Jan. 17, with a bottle release to follow on Jan. 19.

Lakefront Brewery Hosting Hot Wing Trivia Event

Lakefront Brewery hit the ground running in 2024, with four special events and launches planned for the first few months of the year. At the end of January, the brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., will host hot wing-themed trivia in honor of National Hot Sauce Day. In February, couples are invited to get married or renew their vows at Lakefront’s annual Valentine’s Day celebration. The brewery also recently debuted its first gluten-free IPA and announced plans to serve a fully gluten-free menu at its on-site food truck this summer. Hot Wing Trivia Lakefront will host a special wing and beer pairing on Sunday, Jan. 21, to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day, which falls on Jan. 22. Five hot wing flavors — parmesan and garlic, hot honey, barbeque verde, Thai mango and Buffalo — will be served alongside a flight of five Lakefront brews. Guests can also purchase each wing variety in full or half orders. Vegan options will be available while supplies last.

Lakeside Bakery Permanently Closed

As Lopez Bakery & Restaurant prepares for its upcoming closure, another historic southside bakery is following suit. Lakeside Bakery is permanently closed as of Jan. 9, owners Eric and Karen Krieg announced on Tuesday. “This was not an easy decision to make as we understand how much of a staple the bakery has been to many families throughout Milwaukee and the surrounding area over the past one hundred years of the bakery’s standing,” the couple wrote in a statement. “We are thankful for having had the opportunity to carry on the memories and the traditions, and we deeply cherish all of the smiling faces we’ve met along the way.” While the statement, posted to social media, indicates that the bakery’s retail store is closed, the business’s website states that the bakery itself is shutting down. In the past, Lakeside had a number of wholesale customers and advertised the service on its website. Throughout its more than six years in business, Lakeside Bakery was known for its hot ham and rolls, doughnuts and pączki.

Cavas is Temporarily Closed

Ana Docta, chef and owner of Cavas, delivered a bit of bad news to fans of the restaurant last week. But the update came with a silver lining. Cavas, 401 E. Erie St., will remain closed for the rest of January while Docta receives and recovers from shoulder surgery. During the hiatus, the restaurant space will be refreshed and rebranded in preparation for its return to service. “We’ll be back in February with new flavors, a refreshed ambience and the same warm heart that’s always defined us,” Docta wrote in an online post announcing the temporary closure. “Think of it as our kitchen going through a delightful transformation, just like I am.” Cavas opened in February 2020 at ground level of the DoMUS apartment building. The tapas-forward restaurant is an homage to Spanish and Latin American cuisines, offering traditional dishes crafted with sustainable and local ingredients.

The Wolf on Broadway Adds Brunch

The Wolf on Broadway has been pleasing palates for more than a month now, following its official opening on Nov. 24 in the East Town neighborhood. With several weeks of service under its belt, the restaurant, 600 N. Broadway, is changing things up a bit, introducing brunch service and dropping lunch — at least for now. The brunch menu made its debut last weekend, offering a lineup of flavor-packed dishes ranging from the playful Fruity Pebbles parfait to an inventive take on ramen noodles. Additional options include pandan French toast with coconut drizzle, gado gado brunch salad, corn fritters with apple chili jam and a sunny-side up egg, chili crisp omelette, an egg-topped burger and a buttermilk biscuit served with butter and pineapple habanero jelly. There’s also a customizable eggs, toast and meat option, along with Irma’s chicken sandwich, a carryover from the dinner menu.

Mae Velma’s Corned Beef Plans Third Location

Tyron Smith remembers the excitement he felt as a child when his mother brought home corned beef to cook for dinner. “It was kind of like caviar for us, like we were eating high on the hog,” he said. “We just loved it.” One of five boys, Smith spent much of his childhood in the kitchen, picking up skills and knowledge from his mother, Mae Velma, while she cooked. That early experience led Smith to the hospitality industry, where he worked from the age of 15 at restaurants including Red Lobster, Applebee’s, Mader’s Restaurant, Balistreri’s and an assortment of Milwaukee-area steakhouses. “I had a huge background in cooking, but my initial love for it came from my mother,” he said.

Dead Bird Brewing Aims to Expand Distribution

As Dead Bird Brewing enters its ninth year in business, the company is looking to the future while staying true to its roots. In fact, its 2024 new year’s resolution involves revisiting some of its earliest goals. Following the installation of its new, five-barrel brewhouse — a setup that’s been years in the making — Dead Bird plans to increase its production, brew a wider variety of beers and grow its retail presence throughout the area. “We’re finally able to be the brewery that we set out to be back in 2019,” said Nick Kocis, owner and brewmaster at Dead Bird. Dead Bird got its start in Madison back in 2015, contracting through another, larger brewery to produce a handful of beers for local distribution. By 2018, Dead Bird’s beers were available at approximately 80 retail locations throughout the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

Mex Avenue Opening at Crossroads Collective

A soon-to-open restaurant will bring authentic Mexican cuisine to Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. Mex Avenue plans to make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 11 in the vendor stall that previously housed Dia Bom, the food hall announced Thursday. Mex Avenue will serve traditional Mexican dishes including tacos, enchiladas, burritos and flautas — all influenced by owner Melissa Escobar‘s heritage. “Even in the smallest details, such as our Mexico-based graphic designer, I make decisions in my life and for Mex Avenue that keep me true to my roots,” Escobar said in a statement. A second-generation Mexican American, Escobar also said she is inspired by her father and grandmother and her own visits to Mexico.

New Restaurant Replaces Mac Shack

Howl At The Moon Is Closed, For Real This Time

Howl at the Moon will not reopen its Milwaukee location, the bar announced earlier this week. It lasted less than a year at 1103 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. The latest closure marks the second time the chain has faltered in the city. News of the official closure came on Jan. 2, nearly a full year after the downtown bar abruptly closed for “updates and construction.” At first, the bar said it planned to reopen, even offering a text service for patrons to receive updates on its progress. But after several months passed without a sign of interior changes, customers began to suspect that the bar had closed for good. There were also no permits filed for alterations to the space. “We want to thank each and every one of you who supported us expanding to Milwaukee, however sadly, our doors will not be reopening,” ownership wrote in the online post. “We appreciate your support and we hope to Howl with you again.”

