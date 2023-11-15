The Wolf on Broadway Opening Soon

New downtown restaurant will welcome its first guests on Nov. 24.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A long-awaited downtown restaurant will officially open its doors to the public next week. After a series of soft openings taking place in early November, The Wolf on Broadway will welcome its first guests on Friday, Nov 24.

The restaurant, located on the first floor of the Kinn Guesthouse at 600 N. Broadway, is the latest project from Wolfgang Schaefer and Whitney McAllister. The pair also operate Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern and the co-located lifestyle store Orange and Blue Co.

For the new, upscale concept, Schaefer and McAllister have assembled a team of industry veterans that includes Chef de Cuisine Val Bartram and Executive Chef Kristen Schwab, along with Nick Witte as general manager and Erik Wickman as bar manager.

Schwab, whose career has included work at local eateries including DanDan, Odd Duck, Goodkind and others, drew inspiration from her previous gigs in crafting a globally-inspired, playful yet upscale menu for The Wolf on Broadway. Bartram, also an alum of DanDan, brings a complementary skill set to the table.

Together, the pair will produce a unique lineup of dishes with an emphasis on comfort as well as Southeast Asian flavors. The opening menu is divided into snacks, salads, handhelds, dinner-only entrees and desserts.

Snacks, or shareable starter plates, include a classic shrimp cocktail with lemongrass tomato broth, avocado, cucumber, cilantro and housemade butter crackers; potato chips and French onion dip with wasabi tobiko and chives; sweet corn fritters with chili pepper jam; butter chicken wings; seasonal steak tartare; Indonesian rendang puffs with kerisik (toasted coconut butter) and seasonal sambal; and crunchy cabbage cups stuffed with cauliflower, toasted rice powder, nouc cham (Vietnamese dipping sauce), shallots, mint and basil.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The restaurant’s three salad options all start with a base of greens from West Bend’s Lone Duck Farm. From there, add croutons, cucumber, ranch dressing and a drizzle of Wolf’s Blood chili crisp for the house chili ranch salad, or crispy fried shallots, grilled vegetables and green curry vinaigrette for the curry greens salad. The gado gado cobb salad comes with egg, cucumber, radish, tomato, chopped herbs, corn, toasted coconut, a rice cracker and peanut dressing.

For a more casual meal that still delivers on flavor, the restaurant offers a cheeseburger with all the fixings, plus black garlic aioli and fried shallots. Irma’s chicken sandwich, another handheld, features Thai flavors including lime leaf aioli, pickled chili, rice powder and a lemongrass-infused chicken patty. The chili crisp fish sandwich features Wolf’s Blood chili crisp and an added punch from preserved mustard greens tartar sauce.

Dinner entrees include a pork chop served alongside a salad of radish, green beans, tomato, shallot, cashews, mint, tamarind and lap cheong sausage; garlic indo-mei, a noodle dish, with sambal sweet soy sauce, wild mushrooms and market vegetables; duck fried farro with turmeric, shrimp chips and a sunny-side up egg; and flank steak accompanied by cabbage, sambal brown butter and sweet corn puree.

For dessert, guests can opt for ube cheesecake or vanilla sponge cake, paired with a cup of coffee or one of the restaurant’s curated after-dinner drinks.

The Wolf on Broadway will also feature an impressive — but still approachable — beverage program including a list of specialty cocktails, sake, beer and wine, along with zero-proof mocktails crafted with Lyres spirits.

The space itself is also noteworthy. Designed by Three Sixty, whose recent projects include Ardent, POP and 1033, the dining room is warm and inviting, featuring cushioned banquettes, wicker-backed chairs and backless bar stools. A handful of live plants complements the restaurant’s warm-toned fixtures, while pendant lights add depth and interest to the dining room, which receives plenty of natural light by day.

Online reservations are now open for lunch and dinner starting Nov. 24.

The restaurant will be open for lunch Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner service will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sunday and Monday and 5 p.m. to 10 pm. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, follow The Wolf on Broadway on social media or visit the restaurant’s website.