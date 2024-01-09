Cavas is Temporarily Closed

Spanish restaurant in Third Ward will return in February with refreshed look and menu.

Ana Docta, chef and owner of Cavas, delivered a bit of bad news to fans of the restaurant last week. But the update came with a silver lining.

Cavas, 401 E. Erie St., will remain closed for the rest of January while Docta receives and recovers from shoulder surgery. During the hiatus, the restaurant space will be refreshed and rebranded in preparation for its return to service.

“We’ll be back in February with new flavors, a refreshed ambience and the same warm heart that’s always defined us,” Docta wrote in an online post announcing the temporary closure. “Think of it as our kitchen going through a delightful transformation, just like I am.”

Cavas opened in February 2020 at ground level of the DoMUS apartment building. The tapas-forward restaurant is an homage to Spanish and Latin American cuisines, offering traditional dishes crafted with sustainable and local ingredients.

A current menu features a selection of tapas including beef empanadas, a recipe from Docta’s mother, served with her father’s chimichurri; stuffed dates with goat cheese, chorizo and bacon; Brazilian pão de queijo; ensalada Española and more.

Entrees such as seafood cazuela, chicken fricassee, orange-glazed duck and paella are also available, along with desserts including flan, chocolate mousse and apple torte.

To drink, Cavas offers a selection of its namesake sparkling wine, plus a list of red and white wines, beer, cocktails and an assortment of tequilas and mezcals.

The intimate restaurant seats just 16 people indoors, including four first come, first served seats at the bar. Patio seating is also available when weather allows.

Docta is mostly recognized for her work in the kitchen, where she cooks each dish to order. But the chef is also known to roam throughout the dining room, checking in on guests and lending a personalized feel to each visit. Amid the upcoming changes, that, at least, will stay the same.

Updates on the restaurant’s progress will be posted to Facebook and Instagram, as well as the business’s website.