The Wolf on Broadway Adds Brunch

Restaurant debuted brunch menu last weekend, with dishes like pandan French toast and a Fruity Pebbles parfait.

The Wolf on Broadway has been pleasing palates for more than a month now, following its official opening on Nov. 24 in the East Town neighborhood.

With several weeks of service under its belt, the restaurant, 600 N. Broadway, is changing things up a bit, introducing brunch service and dropping lunch — at least for now.

The brunch menu made its debut last weekend, offering a lineup of flavor-packed dishes ranging from the playful Fruity Pebbles parfait to an inventive take on ramen noodles.

Additional options include pandan French toast with coconut drizzle, gado gado brunch salad, corn fritters with apple chili jam and a sunny-side up egg, chili crisp omelette, an egg-topped burger and a buttermilk biscuit served with butter and pineapple habanero jelly. There’s also a customizable eggs, toast and meat option, along with Irma’s chicken sandwich, a carryover from the dinner menu.

The first weekend brunches, held on Jan. 6 and 7, also featured bloody marys and mimosas.

Similar to the restaurant’s dinner offerings, brunch items include a hint of fusion, with ingredients like chili crisp, lap cheong and lemongrass adding a unique flair to more familiar dishes. The influence comes from chef Kristen Schwab, who draws inspiration from her family’s Indonesian roots.

Schwab, along with Chef de Cuisine Val Bartram, leads the kitchen at the new restaurant, a project of Wolfgang Schaefer and Whitney McAllister. The pair also own Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern.

Going forward, brunch will be held weekly on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner service takes place Mondays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Reservations are available to book online, though walk-ins are also accepted.