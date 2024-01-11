Tequila Bar Launching Online Store, Hosting Duck Rave

After eight months in business, La Piña is expanding with special events, virtual store.

In the eight months since its opening, La Piña has become a popular spot for local tequila and mezcal enthusiasts. The bar’s broad selection of spirits is impressive, but not intimidating, making it an approachable destination for newcomers and seasoned sippers alike.

It’s also gained recognition beyond city limits, receiving shoutouts from publications such as Yahoo Finance and Inside Hook.

Aside from its collection of more than 80 agave-based spirits, La Piña, 1801 S. 3rd St., offers tasting events, cocktail classes, networking events, live music and more — plus a weekly Tequila Tuesday promotion. As the bar approaches its first year in business, owner Patrick Todd has even bigger plans.

On Jan. 16, the bar plans to launch its online store and gift shop, La Piña to go. The virtual shop will feature margarita kits, to-go margaritas, gift cards, merchandise, flight boards, glassware and bottles of tequila. Items can be purchased online with weekly pickup at the bar.

Todd is also planning a major, duck-themed throwdown later this month. DJ Uncle Drew’s Duck Rave will take over on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Sunday, Jan. 21 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring house music, duck-themed cocktails, a photo booth and rubber duck party favors.

“Milwaukee’s first Duck Rave is a collaboration of ideas and passion between La Piña and DJ Uncle Drew,” Todd said in an email. “We wanted to create something fun and engaging while showcasing our passion for music and cocktails.”

The rubbery rave is free to attend and reservations are not required. There’s just one rule: no party fowls.

For more information and a full list of upcoming events, visit La Piña’s website.

Not a fan of agave spirits? The bar also serves a selection of wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

La Piña occupies a 1,540-square-foot building at the edge of the Harbor District. The bar replaced Triskele’s; the comfort food restaurant opened in 2007 and operated until its October 2022 closure.

Photos