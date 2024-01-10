1840 Hosting Simpsons-Inspired Pop-Up

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

D’oh! The 1840 Brewing Company is planning a Simpsons-themed pop-up, complete with art, trivia, games, contests and — of course — beer inspired by the iconic cartoon family.

The event, dubbed The Springfield Connection, will run for five days, from Wednesday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 21 at the Bay View brewery, 342 E. Ward St.

“We are excited to put the ‘Spring in Springfield’ and bring some Simpsons flair to Bay View,” said Kyle Vetter, owner of 1840, in a statement.

To commemorate the inaugural pop-up event, the brewery is planning two special beer releases: Fudd Lager and Stupid Sexy Saison. The beers will be available on tap starting Jan. 17, with a bottle release to follow on Jan. 19.

In addition to the new brews, guests can expect plenty of food and entertainment throughout each day of the pop-up.

On Jan. 17, Twisted Plants will be on-site serving vegan Krusty Burgers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The brewery will also host Marge’s Pretzel Wagon, which will be stocked with Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzels. Simpsons trivia will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Marge’s Pretzel Wagon and Twisted Plants will return on Jan. 18, with the latter scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, the brewery will host Simpsons game night, offering bingo from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Pictionary from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Looking to express your creativity? Head to Vincent Price’s Egg Magic decorating station to unleash your inner artist.

Twisted Plants will make its final appearance on Jan. 19 from noon until 5 p.m. Guests can also expect eats from Marge’s Pretzel Wagon and an all-day Simpsons marathon. Take a whack at Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge between noon and 5 p.m., or enter one of the evening impressions contests, including Barney’s belching, Marge’s annoyed grunt or Homer’s d’oh!, which are set for 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The brewery will also tap its Squishee beer at 3 p.m.

Can’t make it to Friday’s contests? Have no fear, the brewery will host another round on Saturday, Jan. 20. Boast your best belch at 2 p.m., growling grunt at 2:30 p.m. and forehead-smacking d’oh! at 3 p.m. Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also on the agenda: another Simpsons marathon, TGI-McScratchy’s New Years Hour (or happy hour) from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a costume contest at 7 p.m. and a dance party with Simpsons music and music videos from Australian artist Dankmus starting at 8 p.m. All-day eats will be available from Marge’s Pretzel Wagon, while K&L’s BBQ will be on-site serving brisket from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday’s festivities will include a Simpsons makers market featuring local artists from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the market, Kelly’s Greens will sell infused and non-infused pink doughnuts and coffee.

Outside of the scheduled events, Simpsons fans are encouraged to stop by any time during the five-day event to snap a photo at either of the brewery’s themed photo booths.

For updates and additional information, visit 1840 Brewing Company on Instagram.

The brewery is still seeking vendors for the Jan. 21 market. Inquiries can be directed to sales@1840brewing.com.

