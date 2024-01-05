Restaurant will serve tacos, burritos, aguas frescas and more at the East Side food hall.

A soon-to-open restaurant will bring authentic Mexican cuisine to Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. Mex Avenue plans to make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 11 in the vendor stall that previously housed Dia Bom, the food hall announced Thursday.

Mex Avenue will serve traditional Mexican dishes including tacos, enchiladas, burritos and flautas — all influenced by owner Melissa Escobar‘s heritage.

“Even in the smallest details, such as our Mexico-based graphic designer, I make decisions in my life and for Mex Avenue that keep me true to my roots,” Escobar said in a statement.

A second-generation Mexican American, Escobar also said she is inspired by her father and grandmother and her own visits to Mexico.

In addition to its more authentic dishes, the restaurant will offer a variety of creative fusion items such as MEX fries, birria ramen, quesabirria tacos and churro pancakes. To drink, guests can expect margaritas and non-alcoholic aguas frescas.

Escobar is a longtime industry veteran, having started her journey as a teenager, working as a server in her father’s Milwaukee-based restaurants. She went on to pursue a career in business, but soon realized that her passion was in the restaurant world.

Drawing from business and culinary backgrounds, Escobar opened a taco truck. She operated the mobile concept for two years, appearing at events throughout the area. In 2022, she launched a brick-and-mortar restaurant, Mex Avenue. The flagship location is part of Wauwatosa’s Mayfair Collection and remains in business.

At the new location, Mex Avenue will continue to offer her popular weekly promotions, including Taco Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday.

“We can’t wait to welcome Mex Avenue into the Crossroads Collective community,” said Emily Chirillo, director of hospitality for New Land Enterprises, which owns and operates the food hall. “The flavors, fun, and festive programming are perfect for families, students, and more. Taco Tuesday has a new home on the East Side!”

Mex Avenue replaces Dia Bom, a Latin-Asian fusion restaurant that exited the food hall in September 2023, and is now progressing towards opening a full-service restaurant in the Harbor District.

Additional Crossroads vendors include Kawa, The Pharmacy Bar, Nute’s Café, Scratch Ice Cream, Noodle Me, Ready To Roll, Temple Goddess and Adonis Burger Co.

The food hall is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.