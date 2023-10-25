Dia Bom Opens For Takeout in Harbor District

Latin-Asian fusion restaurant is up and running, with big plans for 2024.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With more than two decades of experience in the Milwaukee restaurant industry, Ramsés Alvaréz has all the ingredients for culinary success. The technique is there, along with immense knowledge of global cuisines, flavor and presentation.

His newest venture will draw on that strong foundation while leaving room for his imagination to run free.

“It allows me to be creative in the most beautiful way, because I don’t have any restrictions,” he said.

Alvarez plans to open a brick-and-mortar location for his popular Latin-Asian fusion concept, Dia Bom, early next year at Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St. The future restaurant space is currently occupied by MOR Bakery & Cafe, which will continue operations through December.

For now, Alvarez and his team are offering a limited menu for takeout only, operating out of a third-floor production kitchen — previously used by Justin Carlisle as a prep space for Red Light Ramen. The kitchen has a hood, but no grill, which means menu items such as tacos, birria and rice bowls rely on braised meats and will be prepared on a smaller scale.

Alvarez said the current menu is similar to that of the original Dia Bom, which operated at Crossroads Collective for two years before its September departure.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The lineup of colorful, punchy dishes includes togarashi-crusted shishito pepper tacos with bright and citrusy avocado yuzu, birria ramen with smoky guajillo broth and gochujang tofu rice bowls. Street tacos filled with roasted broccoli, beer-braised pork belly, Jamaican jerk chicken and Korean beef are also available, along with rice bowls featuring pork belly confit, Korean beef and mole rojo chicken.

Dia Bom accepts online orders for pickup through CASHDROP or delivery through DoorDash or Ubereats. Orders open at 5 p.m. daily. Pick-up is located inside the warehouse, just north of Twisted Path Distillery.