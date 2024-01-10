Lakefront Brewery Hosting Hot Wing Trivia Event

Plus: a special Valentine's Day event and new gluten-free offerings at the brewery.

Lakefront Brewery hit the ground running in 2024, with four special events and launches planned for the first few months of the year.

At the end of January, the brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., will host hot wing-themed trivia in honor of National Hot Sauce Day. In February, couples are invited to get married or renew their vows at Lakefront’s annual Valentine’s Day celebration. The brewery also recently debuted its first gluten-free IPA and announced plans to serve a fully gluten-free menu at its on-site food truck this summer.

Hot Wing Trivia

Lakefront will host a special wing and beer pairing on Sunday, Jan. 21, to celebrate National Hot Sauce Day, which falls on Jan. 22.

Five hot wing flavors — parmesan and garlic, hot honey, barbeque verde, Thai mango and Buffalo — will be served alongside a flight of five Lakefront brews. Guests can also purchase each wing variety in full or half orders. Vegan options will be available while supplies last.

While guests feast on their flavor-packed flights, competition will be heating up elsewhere in the beer hall, thanks to Lakefront’s Hot Wing Trivia Challenge. Participants will be tasked with eating five, super-hot Scoville Lava chicken wings down to the bone while answering a series of rapid-fire trivia questions — all in under five minutes. To win, participants must finish all of their wings and correctly answer at least 60% of the questions.

The challenge is free to enter. Walk-ups will be accepted as timing and space allows, but Lakefront recommends reserving a time slot in advance.

The event will be held at the brewery starting at 11 a.m.

Valentine’s Day at Lakefront Brewery

Looking for a low-key way to celebrate your love? Couples are invited to tie the knot or renew their vows at Lakefront’s ninth annual Valentine’s Day celebration.

Russ Klisch, owner of Lakefront Brewery, will direct two free mass vow renewals on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The first will take place at noon, and the second will be held at 6 p.m. Participating couples will receive a free beer. Reservations are not required.

The brewery will also offer a private decorated room, the “Lakefront Chapel,” which will play host to vow renewals and wedding ceremonies. This year, the chapel will be expanded to include a second, private space, which is available for reservations every 15 minutes from 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. The private space costs $30 to book.

Add-ons including professional photography by Samer Ghani, bouquets and boutonnieres from Feisty Flowers, customized pint glasses, housemade cupcakes, champagne and a personal guitar serenade are all available for an extra charge when booking a reservation.

For more information, or to book a reservation, visit the brewery’s website.

Gluten-Free Offerings

Lakefront Brewery has officially released its first gluten-free IPA. Created using the brewery’s latest gluten-free brewing process, the New Grist IPA is smooth, well-balanced and not overly bitter, according to a release from the brewery.

“This has zero gluten-free taste, and simply competes on a flavor-level with any other great IPA,” said Michael Stodola, brand manager for Lakefront Brewery, in a statement. “It sports all the citrus, pine, and dank flavors IPA drinkers seek.”

New Grist IPA has an ABV of 5.7% and 44 IBUs. It’s made with Cascade, Citra, Idaho 7, and Mosaic hops.

The newest addition joins Lakefront’s existing lineup of gluten-free beers, including the pilsner-style New Grist, La Gosa Rita Margarita-Style Ale and New Grist Gose With Lime. The beers are made with rice and malted millet in place of barley or wheat.

New Grist IPA, packaged in 12-ounce cans, is now available wherever Lakefront products are sold.

Further adding to its gluten-free offerings, Lakefront plans to offer a fully gluten-free menu at The CurdWagon, the brewery’s on-site food truck, this year. The truck will serve cheese curds, fish fry and more — all made without gluten, Executive Chef Kristin Hueneke confirmed.

The truck will begin its season on Sunday, May 19, coinciding with Lakefront’s Maifest celebration. It will continue operations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend.

A full menu for The CurdWagon will be announced at a later date.