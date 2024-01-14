The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Wisconsin’s Largest Solar Park Now Operational
Badger Hollow, owned by We Energies and two other utilities, has 830,000 panels.
Jan 6th, 2024 by Joe Schulz
2. Gyros Stand Opens Second Location
Bay View restaurant opens 27th Street location.
Jan 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Program Promotes Homeownership for Low-Income Renters
Metcalfe Park Homeownership Initiative helping 30 renters in city buy homes.
Jan 10th, 2024 by Margaret Faust
4. Mae Velma’s Corned Beef Plans Third Location
Business aims to open its third brick-and-mortar restaurant by February.
Jan 9th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December
10 establishments, including a new steakhouse, two plant-based concepts and a Latin-inspired cocktail lounge, opened in December.
Jan 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: The Anti-Urban Views of Josh Schoemann
Why did Washington County Executive dump on Milwaukee?
Jan 8th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. New Restaurant Replaces Mac Shack
Shawarma Palace recently opened on Brady Street, serving quick and comforting lunch, dinner and late-night meals.
Jan 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE County: Traffic Fatalities Show Racial Disparities
County Department of Transportation crunching data as part of reckless driving project.
Jan 10th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
9. MKE County: Whitefish Bay Affordable Housing Project Stalled
Planned affordable development rejected by village commission on aesthetic grounds.
Jan 10th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. Plats and Parcels: Emem Group Buys Key King Dr. Site
Plus: Airbnb-focused startup falters and a recap of week’s real estate news.
Jan 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. The Couture Opens for Leasing, Redefining the Milwaukee Lakefront Lifestyle
Prospective residents can begin the leasing process on the newly launched website: https://thecouturemke.com/
Jan 11th, 2024 by Barrett Lo Visionary Development
2. I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee under federal civil rights investigation
Advocates call on Governor Evers to pause the project; for WisDOT and USDOT not to issue a Final Environmental Impact Statement or a Record of Decision while it is undergoing investigation by the Federal Highway Administration
Jan 9th, 2024 by Coalition for More Responsible Transportation
5. Gov. Evers Announces New Appointments to Newly Reformed Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District Board
District Board changes part of bipartisan deal to keep Milwaukee Brewers, Major League Baseball in Wisconsin through 2050
Jan 8th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. UWM to sell chancellor’s residence
Sale of residence part of strategic efforts to streamline university facilities
Jan 11th, 2024 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
7. Zilber Family Foundation Awards Nearly $3 Million in Grants to Milwaukee Nonprofits
Sustaining affordable housing and cultivating community development continues to be a key priority
Jan 8th, 2024 by Zilber Family Foundation
9. Gov. Evers Submits Fair Maps to Wisconsin Supreme Court in Redistricting Litigation
Governor’s proposed maps are responsive to the will of the people, avoid partisan bias, increase competitive legislative seats
Jan 12th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee
