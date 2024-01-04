10 establishments, including a new steakhouse, two plant-based concepts and a Latin-inspired cocktail lounge, opened in December.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee dining scene closed out an exciting year of growth with several new restaurant openings at the very end of 2023. In total, 10 establishments, including a new steakhouse, two plant-based concepts and a Latin-inspired cocktail lounge, opened in December.

Happy Dough Lucky

Happy Dough Lucky made its long-awaited debut in Bay View on Dec. 21. The doughnut shop, 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., offers coffee and miniature doughnuts, plus playful decor and a variety of arcade games.

Read our earlier coverage

Carbon Steak

A new, upscale steakhouse made its debut downtown in early December. Carbon Steak, 725 N. Milwaukee St., welcomed its first guests on Dec. 8, serving a menu of USDA prime cuts, seafood towers and more, along with a selection of craft cocktails.

Read our earlier coverage

Adonis Burger Co.

Formerly located within Paper Table food hall, Adonis Burger Co. was reborn in December at Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., The fully vegan concept offers plant-based burgers with a variety of toppings, plus sides, drinks and desserts.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Read our earlier coverage

Temple Goddess

Temple Goddess, sister concept to Adonis Burger Co., serves a variety of light, fresh dishes with an emphasis on Mediterranean-inspired fair and global flavors. Menu items include a falafel wrap, chicken tikka masala and Mediterranean potato salad.

Temple Goddess and Adonis Burger Co. operate out of the same vendor stall at the East Side food hall.

Read our earlier coverage

Dunkin’

Milwaukee’s Northwest Side is officially running on Dunkin’. The coffee and doughnut chain opened its newest location at 8111 W. Brown Deer Rd. in December and another is on the way.

Read our earlier coverage

Experts Only

Milwaukee is still snow-free, but ski season is in full swing at Experts Only. The apres-ski-themed bar held a grand opening celebration on the final night of November; it carried over into the early hours of Dec. 1.

Experts Only, 782 N. Jefferson St., offers specialty cocktails and a comfort food-focused menu.

Read our earlier coverage

Buffalo Wild Wings GO

A new, takeout-only version of Buffalo Wild Wings opened at the end of December on the East Side. The restaurant, 2900 N Oakland Ave., sells traditional and boneless chicken wings and tenders featuring the brand’s 24 dry rubs and sauces, plus sides such as french fries, tater tots and cheese curds.

Read our earlier coverage

The Fatty Patty

Fast-growing The Fatty Patty opened its newest location at 5908 N. 76th St. on Dec. 9. The business also operates a food truck, frequently found Downtown, and has a restaurant in West Allis.

On the menu, Fatty Patty fans can expect the usual lineup of specialty handmade burgers and toppings, plus vegan bean burgers, chicken sandwiches and gyros.

Read our earlier coverage

Pink Agave

Pink Agave, a new cocktail lounge and restaurant, opened its doors in mid-December. The business, a project of co-owners Evalise Navarro and Juan Rodriguez, features cozy couches, a large dance floor and neon lighting, plus a menu of pink-hued cocktails.

Pink Agave is located at 2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the building that previously housed Makk’n’Cheese and The Blind Tiger.

Read our earlier coverage

WOK Downtown MKE

WOK Downtown MKE, serving Chinese street food, is officially open at 3rd Street Market Hall. It’s one of two concepts from Albert Yee set to join the food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Visitors to the quick-service stand can feast on potstickers, egg rolls, xiao long bao and more. All menu items are priced at $5 or $10 to encourage sampling and sharing a wide variety of dishes.

Read our earlier coverage