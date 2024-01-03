New Cocktail Lounge For Bay View

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

At Pink Agave, guests don’t wear rose-tinted glasses, they drink from them. The new cocktail lounge at 2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. began its soft opening in mid-December, serving a fully-fuschia lineup of alcoholic beverages — with decor to match.

The new business is a project of Evalise Navarro, a veteran bartender whose decade-long career has included positions at a variety of local taverns — including a guest gig at Pink Agave’s predecessor, Blind Tiger.

Navarro has always felt at home in the industry, she told Urban Milwaukee in July, and finally felt ready this year to pursue her dream of opening her own business. When she learned of Blind Tiger’s imminent closure, she began laying the groundwork to launch her own concept in the space.

Navarro spent the better part of six months sprucing up and redecorating the building, which previously housed a Makk’n’Cheese restaurant and the adjoined Blind Tiger bar. The revamped interior features a spacious dance floor, a handful of plush chaise lounges and plenty of banquette seating. The bar, along with additional seating, is located on the north side of the building, furthest from the entrance. The whitewashed walls and bare floors are accented by vibrant, lavender-hued lighting that bathes the entire room.

Pink Agave serves a small menu of craft cocktails including Granny’s Lemonade — spiked with Hennessy — and the OG Paloma, which is served with a dried grapefruit wedge and a tamarind candy straw. The bar also serves beer, seltzers, shots and a variety of classic cocktails.

Navarro plans to eventually expand the menu with a selection of Mexican street food such as chips and salsa, Mexican corn and green pozole.

Pink Agave began its soft opening on Dec. 15 and hosted guests for a New Year’s celebration on Dec. 31. The business has not yet announced plans for a grand opening, but posts regular updates to its Facebook page.

The bar’s hours of operation are Wednesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight, according to a license application.

Navarro did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.