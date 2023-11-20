Apres-Ski Bar Opening Downtown

Experts Only, created by Mike Eitel, will have grand opening on Nov. 30.

The Milwaukee forecast is still snow-free for now, but one downtown business plans to be in full “ski season” by the end of the week.

Mike Eitel‘s Experts Only — formerly known as Eitel’s — will hold preview parties on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 24, leading up to a grand opening celebration at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The upcoming bar is located at 782 N. Jefferson St., inside the former Taco Bar MKE.

As its double black diamond logo suggests, Experts Only is a ski-themed bar — après-ski, to be specific. The concept, meaning “after ski,” became popular in the Alps during the 1950s, but has taken on a more abstract meaning over the years.

Nowadays, the theme typically presents as colorful, festive and a bit boisterous, with winter-themed drinks, kitschy decor and loud, often 80s-style, fashion choices.

Experts Only will take a toned-down approach, offering specialty cocktails such as nitrogen espresso martinis, hot drinks and craft beers, along with comforting menu items including ribs, wings, sliders, charcuterie, tableside s’mores and fondue nights.

The bar’s “whimsical and cozy” decor will include ski run signs and shotskis, plus a small stage for weekly live music performances, according to a news release.

Reservations are required for this week’s sneak “peak” events. Both will feature a complimentary welcome drink, DJ performance, cocktails, snacks and more. Reservations are available online.

The new business joins Burrito Barrel Company, a fast-casual restaurant from Eitel that opened next door in early November. The two concepts are part of Caravan Hospitality Group, which also operates SportClub, Nomad World Pub, Nomad Coffee Bar and Nomad Board Sports, a watersports rental shop in Lake Country.

Starting Dec. 4, Experts Only will be open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The business will also serve an all-day, Alpine-inspired industry brunch on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The business will be reserved for special events and holiday parties on Saturdays and Sundays. The Experts Only space can accommodate groups of up to 150 people for private events. For booking inquiries, email info@expertsonlymke.com

For updates, follow Experts Only on Instagram.

Photos