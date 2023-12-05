New Concepts Opening at Crossroads Collective This Week

Adonis Burger Co. and Temple Goddess are slated to open on Friday.

Adonis Burger Co. and Temple Goddess are on the home stretch to opening at Crossroads Collective, with plans to bring two, fully-vegan menus to one vendor stall at the food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., starting on Friday, Dec. 8.

But before arriving at Crossroads Collective, owners Eve Savva and Gregory Cilmi found themselves at a metaphorical crossroads.

At the time, the couple had recently exited Paper Table, a delivery-focused food hall located Downtown. Cilmi and Savva were two of the numerous vendors who struggled to thrive at the food hall due to a lack of support and communication, technological issues and other problems reported by previous tenants.

The experience, detailed in an earlier report by Urban Milwaukee, left a bad taste in their mouths; however, undeterred, Savva and Cilmi moved quickly to secure a new location at Crossroads Collective, which is owned and operated by New Land Enterprises. The restaurants will get a fresh start at the East Side food hall.

“We are excited to bring the spirit of Temple Goddess to Crossroads Collective,” Savva said in a statement. “The vibrant atmosphere and community-centric vibe align perfectly with our vision of creating a space where people can enjoy delicious, healthy meals while sharing stories and experiences.”

Although Cilmi and Savva introduced Temple Goddess to Milwaukee in early 2023, the concept has been around much longer than that. But it wasn’t always a restaurant. After meeting in New Jersey in the early 2000s, the pair relocated to Florida and opened a brick-and-mortar for Savva’s yoga and dance studio, Temple Goddess. The business later expanded to include a juice bar and cafe, marking the beginning of Cilmi and Savva’s culinary journey.

In 2019, the pair relocated again, this time to Milwaukee. “We missed the change of season, the geography and the cultural diversity of living in a metropolitan city,” Cilmi said. “Every time I visited Milwaukee, I felt like I was going home. There was so much that reminded me of New Jersey and I felt very comfortable here.”

At its newest location, Temple Goddess will continue to serve a variety of plant-based dishes inspired by the owners’ diverse cultural experiences. The imaginative menu will blend international flavors with history and mythology, featuring classic and comforting dishes with a vegan twist.

That includes pastitsio stella, a Greek baked pasta dish, inspired by Savva’s family recipe. Other dishes will draw from Cilmi’s Sicilian roots, as well as cultural exchanges with Indian and Turkish friends.

Adonis Burger Co., a new concept in Savva and Cilmi’s portfolio, will serve plant-based burgers that incorporate flavors from around the world.

The two restaurants will occupy a single stall — the former site of Atwood Hwy BBQ Company — at the food hall.

“We are thrilled to welcome Temple Goddess and Adonis Burger Co. to the Crossroads Collective community,” said Emily Chirillo, hospitality director at New Land, in a statement. “This isn’t humdrum vegan fare — each dish tells a story and celebrates its ingredients. The global flavors

and plant-based focus make Crossroads a destination where there truly is something for everyone.”

Crossroads Collective is also home to Ready to Roll, Noodle Me Pasta Pantry, Kawa, Scratch Ice Cream and Nute’s Cafe. The food hall is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested in becoming vendors can submit an inquiry online.