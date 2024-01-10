Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There has been a significant decline, nationally, in motor vehicle fatalities since the early 1970s. While there have been spikes and declines in every few years during that time period, the general trend has been one of declining motor vehicle deaths. In 2014, deaths due to motor vehicle accidents began climbing once again.

This trend is mirrored in data for traffic fatalities in Milwaukee County, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). The report also noted that crash data paints a picture of racial disparity, with census tracts that rank the highest for social vulnerability accounting for more than 50% of the motor vehicle crashes leading to death or fatal injury.

Black and American Indian residents make up the highest amount of crash victims, relative to their share of the population, in Milwaukee County.

The department, along with a team of consultants from MUSE Community + Design, is analyzing this high level data as it begins developing a comprehensive, countywide plan for combatting reckless driving and improving safety within the transportation network.

MCDOT is trying to develop a plan that will include transportation safety projects in all 19 of the county’s municipalities. Once the plan is complete, the county and the municipalities will be able to go after federal funding allocated through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

In 2023, county officials conducted an extensive community input campaign. MDOT held 22 meetings, with more than 600 attendees and collected more than 1,000 pieces of feedback.

Based on this information, MCDOT reports that many residents believe that moving away from a car-dominated transportation culture and increased drivers education can improve safety. Additionally, infrastructure is viewed as playing a significant role in street safety. Most of the corridors highlighted for reckless driving are wide streets with multiple lanes that allow for high rates of speed, including Capitol Drive, 27th Street, Lake Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue.

Participants in the feedback sessions indicated that when they do drive, they are altering their routes to avoid dangerous roads and adopting more defensive driving behaviors.

Residents indicated they want to see other forms of transportation boosted, and the root causes of reckless behavior addressed, according to MCDOT. The data also indicated support for using cameras to better enforce traffic rules.