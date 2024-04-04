Brewery donated $250,000 matching funds to "Cheers to our Parks" campaign.

Molson Coors and the Milwaukee Parks Foundation announced a new fundraising campaign with a goal to raise $500,000 for Milwaukee County Parks.

The campaign is called “Cheers to our Parks” and Molson-Coors has agreed to provide $250,000 in matching funding toward the goal.

“We hope park enthusiasts, beer garden goers, community members and leaders will join us in raising the remaining $250,000,” said Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors community affairs manager.

The Milwaukee Parks Foundation, created in 2019 to fundraise for the public parks system, is overseeing the campaign, which also includes volunteer events and opportunities for county residents to become involved in the future of their local parks.

“It’s also an opportunity to build a stronger movement for parks,” said Rebecca Stoner, Milwaukee Parks Foundation executive director.

As part of the campaign, the parks foundation is asking county residents to take the Park Champions Pledge, which asks county residents to do at least three of the following things: donate to the fundraiser, visit a park or beer garden, volunteer at a Cheers to our Parks event, share the pledge on social media, or purchase Cheers to our Parks swag.

“We’re going to be raising $500,000 for priority park projects in parks and neighborhoods that have seen disinvestment,” Stone said. “Together, we’re going to leverage support — whether it’s dollars, engagement, volunteering — to build a more vibrant and equitable park system for everyone.”

The announcement was delivered at the annual opening of the South Shore Beer Garden. County Executive David Crowley highlighted the important role beer gardens play in supporting the parks system. South Shore Terrace, in particular, brings in nearly $1 million annually, the county executive said. “And this helps to continue our parks, our parks operations; it continues to help with investments in our playgrounds, and hiking and biking trails, and all the green spaces and pools.”

Donations and pledges to the new campaign can be made on the Milwaukee Parks Foundation website.