The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Possible Revival For Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee Commuter Rail Line
KRM project, killed in 2011, would connect lakefront communities in southern Wisconsin.
Jan 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Construction Starts On 27th Street Garden Apartments
“Condo-like” complex with 24 units will add upscale housing to undeveloped southside site.
Jan 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Silk Exotic on Silver Spring is Closed
The gentleman’s club abruptly closed on New Year’s Day after 20 years in business.
Jan 2nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Walgreens Shutters Three Milwaukee Stores In One Year
Store at Capitol and Teutonia is latest to close, with final day coming Jan. 15.
Dec 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Polish Deli Has New Owners
M&P Polish Deli, formerly A&J Polish Deli, is back in business selling fresh meats, cheeses, pierogi and more.
Dec 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December
10 establishments, including a new steakhouse, two plant-based concepts and a Latin-inspired cocktail lounge, opened in December.
Jan 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Plats and Parcels: Three Buyers Seeking Former MPS School
Plus: SoHi Lofts reopens to residents and a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Dec 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Wisconsin’s Largest Solar Park Now Operational
Badger Hollow, owned by We Energies and two other utilities, has 830,000 panels.
Jan 6th, 2024 by Joe Schulz
9. Condo Project Scrapped, River Site For Sale
Brady and Water site sits at key link between Downtown and East Side.
Jan 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Lopez Bakery Sets Closing Date
There’s just a few days left to visit the historic bakery.
Jan 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
2. 2024 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships Awarded
Five Visual Artists Share $140,000 in 2024 Cycle
Jan 3rd, 2024 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
3. Milwaukee man chosen as the first vice president of AARP Wisconsin
Jan 2nd, 2024 by AARP Wisconsin
4. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members
Michael Belot and Julie Dahms join the Museum’s Board of Directors.
Dec 28th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
6. Jeremy Fojut Departs NEWaukee To Focus On Passion Projects
Fojut resigns as ‘Chief Idea Officer,’ Co-founder Angela Damiani continues to serve as CEO
Jan 4th, 2024 by Newaukee
7. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee
9. MPD Officer Shot
Jan 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department
10. Post-Christmas Mulch-O-Rama returns to the Garden District
Dec 28th, 2023 by Ald. Scott Spiker
