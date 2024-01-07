Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 7th, 2024 07:00 am

Possible Revival For Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee Commuter Rail Line

KRM project, killed in 2011, would connect lakefront communities in southern Wisconsin.

Jan 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Construction Starts On 27th Street Garden Apartments

“Condo-like” complex with 24 units will add upscale housing to undeveloped southside site.

Jan 1st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Silk Exotic on Silver Spring is Closed

The gentleman’s club abruptly closed on New Year’s Day after 20 years in business.

Jan 2nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Walgreens Shutters Three Milwaukee Stores In One Year

Store at Capitol and Teutonia is latest to close, with final day coming Jan. 15.

Dec 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Polish Deli Has New Owners

M&P Polish Deli, formerly A&J Polish Deli, is back in business selling fresh meats, cheeses, pierogi and more.

Dec 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

10 establishments, including a new steakhouse, two plant-based concepts and a Latin-inspired cocktail lounge, opened in December.

Jan 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Three Buyers Seeking Former MPS School

Plus: SoHi Lofts reopens to residents and a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Dec 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin’s Largest Solar Park Now Operational

Badger Hollow, owned by We Energies and two other utilities, has 830,000 panels.

Jan 6th, 2024 by Joe Schulz

Condo Project Scrapped, River Site For Sale

Brady and Water site sits at key link between Downtown and East Side.

Jan 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Lopez Bakery Sets Closing Date

There’s just a few days left to visit the historic bakery.

Jan 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

DMV takes action against two Milwaukee motor vehicle dealers

Jan 2nd, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

2024 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships Awarded

Five Visual Artists Share $140,000 in 2024 Cycle

Jan 3rd, 2024 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Milwaukee man chosen as the first vice president of AARP Wisconsin

Jan 2nd, 2024 by AARP Wisconsin

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members

Michael Belot and Julie Dahms join the Museum’s Board of Directors.

Dec 28th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Public Works Committee approves projects aimed at roadway improvement, urban canopy enhancement

Jan 4th, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Jeremy Fojut Departs NEWaukee To Focus On Passion Projects

Fojut resigns as ‘Chief Idea Officer,’ Co-founder Angela Damiani continues to serve as CEO

Jan 4th, 2024 by Newaukee

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Endorses Jack Eckblad for Milwaukee County Board Supervisory District 4

Jan 2nd, 2024 by Jack Eckblad

MPD Officer Shot

Jan 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department

Post-Christmas Mulch-O-Rama returns to the Garden District

Dec 28th, 2023 by Ald. Scott Spiker

