There's just a few days left to visit the historic bakery.

The past several months have served as both a victory lap and a farewell tour for Lopez Bakery & Restaurant, which celebrated its 50th anniversary while simultaneously preparing for its impending closure.

With the holidays — and tamale season — officially finished, the bakery, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced its plans to close for good after service on Sunday, Jan. 14.

“We are grateful and thankful for all who supported us,” owners Jorge and Cindy Lopez wrote in a Dec. 29 social media post.

The married couple are second-generation owners of the long-standing bakery, having inherited the business and a trove of family recipes from Jorge’s parents. And though the community will mourn the loss of the historic business, they can take comfort in knowing that the Lopez’s recipes will live on at another southside establishment.

Heladio, Silverio, Bulmaro and Efren Garcia, brothers and co-owners of La Casa Del Pan, will work closely with the Lopez family to master the preparation for a variety of baked goods to sell at their Oaxacan-style bakery, 2131 S. Muskego Ave.

Throughout its final days in service, Lopez Bakery will sell fresh concha rosca from La Casa Del Pan.

In a parting message, the Lopez family urged customers to continue to support La Casa Del Pan as the business becomes “the next staple of the community.”

Several factors contributed to Lopez’s decision to close the bakery, they said.

Like many small businesses, the bakery struggled to survive through the pandemic. But even as COVID-19 protocols began to ease, there was no reprieve for Jorge and Cindy, who weathered a series of hardships including a basement flood, equipment failure, power outages, deaths in the family and personal health issues.

But the couple rallied — with help from the community — and continued strong through the business’s 50th anniversary, which they celebrated Nov. 2.

Ultimately, the decision was a result of the bakery’s financial situation and today’s “challenging economic times,” the couple shared in a November social media post.

Lopez Bakery & Restaurant occupies a 7,200-square-foot building at the corner of W. Historic Mitchell and 11th streets. The Lopez family has owned the building since 1998, but is now trying to sell. The property is assessed for $269,100. Marketed as a turnkey operation, the two-story building is priced at $499,999. All of the bakery’s equipment, including walk-in coolers and freezers, are offered as part of the sale.

Lopez Bakery will be open Wednesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Jan. 14.