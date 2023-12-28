Polish Deli Has New Owners

M&P Polish Deli, formerly A&J Polish Deli, is back in business selling fresh meats, cheeses, pierogi and more.

M&P Polish Deli saw a flurry of activity in the weeks before Christmas. Customers, most speaking in Polish, picked up packages of pierogi and fretted over the deli case — kielbasa or liver sausage? Better make it both.

The scene is typical for the 32-year-old deli, 1215 W. Lincoln Ave., which caters to the city’s large Polish population, as well as others looking for authentic Polish foods. But one thing is different this year: the deli has new owners.

“We’ve been coming here for 18 years,” said Przemyslaw Rybicki, who now leads the deli with his wife, Malgorzata Rostkowska.

The couple purchased the business, formerly known as A&J Polish Deli, after previous owners Adam Zbik and Jadwiga Rozak retired. At the time, the future of the deli was uncertain. But Rybicki couldn’t bear to see the business close for good.

“My wife called to tell me that Adam closed the store, so we don’t have a Polish store anymore,” he said. “Two hours later, I was in here to ask if maybe I could open it.”

The answer was yes. Rybicki and Rostkowska reopened the store in early December and now spend their days stocking shelves, chatting with customers and growing the deli’s selection of Polish foods.

The store’s main attraction is its glass deli case, which stretches across an entire wall. The case is filled with meats and cheeses including Królewski, kielbasa, head cheese, smoked bacon, ham and liver roll. The latter is “so good with Polish pickles,” raved one customer as she set both items on the checkout counter.

Each product in the deli case is labeled in both Polish and English. Most items are sliced-to-order and all are “very fresh,” Rybicki said.

The store also carries a variety of Alexandra’s pierogi, cookies and candy, canned items, condiments, packaged soups, pickles, sauerkraut, pickled herring and pantry staples such as teas, coffee, spices, pastas and grains. Alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

In the near future, Rybicki said he plans to start selling fresh bread. Eventually, he hopes to expand the deli operations to offer Polish sandwiches and warm kielbasa.

The deli is a slice of home for Rybicki, who is originally from Poland. He’s lived in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, but still misses his home country. Staying connected to Polish culture helps, he said, as does enjoying his favorite Polish foods. Through their work at the store, Rybicki and Rostkowska hope to spread that comfort to others throughout the city and beyond.

M&P Polish Deli is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and future updates, see the deli’s Facebook page.

