Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 10th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

New Park Will Be Built Atop 24th Street

1. New Park Will Be Built Atop 24th Street

One block of southside street near MPS school would become neighborhood amenity.

Dec 5th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Convenience Store Closed By City To Reopen Under New Owner

2. Convenience Store Closed By City To Reopen Under New Owner

Amritpal Singh plans Sunshine Supermarket at former site of Chambers East Food Market.

Dec 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Now Serving: Bartolotta’s First in State to Win Award

3. Now Serving: Bartolotta’s First in State to Win Award

For excellent Italian cuisine at Tosa restaurant. Plus: Allie Boy number 2, ‘urban diner’ for Water Street and a Weiner Window.

Dec 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Wisconsin Wins Grants To Study Five New or Expanded Rail Routes

4. Wisconsin Wins Grants To Study Five New or Expanded Rail Routes

Studies will design routes to Madison, Green Bay, Eau Claire as well as expanding existing service.

Dec 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Demolition Underway On Walker’s Point Seed Warehouse

5. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway On Walker’s Point Seed Warehouse

Once “one of the strongest and heaviest concrete structures,” Courteen Seed building is being ripped apart.

Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Business Will Haul Away Your Christmas Tree After City Bows Out

6. New Business Will Haul Away Your Christmas Tree After City Bows Out

The City of Milwaukee won’t collect your discarded tree, but Milwaukee Tree Pick Up will.

Dec 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Deal Prevents Iron Horse Hotel Foreclosure

7. Plats and Parcels: Deal Prevents Iron Horse Hotel Foreclosure

Plus: Trouble for downtown hotels. And a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Dec 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in November

8. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in November

10 new places opened in Milwaukee, from fast food to upscale, many with an ethnic flavor.

Dec 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Marathon Returning In 2024 With New Route, Date

9. Milwaukee Marathon Returning In 2024 With New Route, Date

Race ditches Deer District, Downtown for Lakefront, East Side and Bay View.

Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Faces in New Places

10. New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

Dec 3rd, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gabriel Yeager, Director of Public Space Initiatives, Leaving Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21

1. Gabriel Yeager, Director of Public Space Initiatives, Leaving Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21

 

Nov 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

MPD Addresses Issues at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride

2. MPD Addresses Issues at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride

 

Dec 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

3. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director

4. Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director

 

Dec 1st, 2023 by Fondy Food Center

Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

5. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa

Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson

WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’

6. WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’

WISN 12’S Gutiérrez takes on new role starting November 20, 2023

Nov 6th, 2023 by WISN 12

Bel Canto Chorus Presents “Christmas in the Basilica” – A Joyful Celebration of the Season, and the 15th and final holiday Basilica performance for Music Director Richard Hynson

7. Bel Canto Chorus Presents “Christmas in the Basilica” – A Joyful Celebration of the Season, and the 15th and final holiday Basilica performance for Music Director Richard Hynson

Baldwin has been fighting for this upgrade and funding for Ice Age Trail and North Country Trail since 2014

Dec 7th, 2023 by Bel Canto Chorus

gener8tor Art Announces 2023 Artist

8. gener8tor Art Announces 2023 Artist

Meg Lionel Murphy awarded $15,000 grant, 12 weeks of mentorship

Dec 6th, 2023 by gener8tor

Green Bay Pastor Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Online Sex Crimes Targeting Children Overseas

9. Green Bay Pastor Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Online Sex Crimes Targeting Children Overseas

 

Dec 4th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Ron Johnson Opposes Efforts to Lower Drug Costs

10. Ron Johnson Opposes Efforts to Lower Drug Costs

 

Dec 5th, 2023 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us