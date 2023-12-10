The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Park Will Be Built Atop 24th Street
One block of southside street near MPS school would become neighborhood amenity.
Dec 5th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Convenience Store Closed By City To Reopen Under New Owner
Amritpal Singh plans Sunshine Supermarket at former site of Chambers East Food Market.
Dec 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Now Serving: Bartolotta’s First in State to Win Award
For excellent Italian cuisine at Tosa restaurant. Plus: Allie Boy number 2, ‘urban diner’ for Water Street and a Weiner Window.
Dec 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Wisconsin Wins Grants To Study Five New or Expanded Rail Routes
Studies will design routes to Madison, Green Bay, Eau Claire as well as expanding existing service.
Dec 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Friday Photos: Demolition Underway On Walker’s Point Seed Warehouse
Once “one of the strongest and heaviest concrete structures,” Courteen Seed building is being ripped apart.
Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. New Business Will Haul Away Your Christmas Tree After City Bows Out
The City of Milwaukee won’t collect your discarded tree, but Milwaukee Tree Pick Up will.
Dec 7th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Plats and Parcels: Deal Prevents Iron Horse Hotel Foreclosure
Plus: Trouble for downtown hotels. And a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Dec 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in November
10 new places opened in Milwaukee, from fast food to upscale, many with an ethnic flavor.
Dec 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Milwaukee Marathon Returning In 2024 With New Route, Date
Race ditches Deer District, Downtown for Lakefront, East Side and Bay View.
Dec 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Dec 3rd, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. MPD Addresses Issues at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride
Dec 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
4. Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director
Dec 1st, 2023 by Fondy Food Center
5. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller
Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa
Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson
6. WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’
WISN 12’S Gutiérrez takes on new role starting November 20, 2023
Nov 6th, 2023 by WISN 12
7. Bel Canto Chorus Presents “Christmas in the Basilica” – A Joyful Celebration of the Season, and the 15th and final holiday Basilica performance for Music Director Richard Hynson
Baldwin has been fighting for this upgrade and funding for Ice Age Trail and North Country Trail since 2014
Dec 7th, 2023 by Bel Canto Chorus
8. gener8tor Art Announces 2023 Artist
Meg Lionel Murphy awarded $15,000 grant, 12 weeks of mentorship
Dec 6th, 2023 by gener8tor
10. Ron Johnson Opposes Efforts to Lower Drug Costs
Dec 5th, 2023 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
