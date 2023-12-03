New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director
The Board of Directors of the Fondy Food Center announced that Venice R. Williams is now the official Executive Director of the Fondy Food Center.
Dec 1st, 2023 by Fondy Food Center
Marquette University education professor confirmed to Wisconsin’s Professional Standards Council for Teachers
Dr. Eric Dimmitt has been appointed to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Professional Standards Council for Teachers.
Nov 27th, 2023 by Marquette University
Museum of Wisconsin Art Hires Curator of Architecture and Design
Museum of Wisconsin Art is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Szolwinski to the inaugural position of Curator of Architecture and Design
Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art
Museum of Wisconsin Art Appoints First Deputy Director
Museum of Wisconsin Art is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane L. Aspinwall to the inaugural position of Deputy Director.
Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art
Brookfield Native Tyler Moore Joins the TMJ4 Weather Team
Moore will forecast for the Milwaukee station’s morning newscast
Nov 20th, 2023 by TMJ4
Cousins Subs® Promotes Hilary Krekling to Vice President of Operations
Krekling joins the brand’s Corporate Support Center Leadership Team.
Nov 15th, 2023 by Cousins Subs
Jon Sica Named to 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 List
Batteries Plus Chief Business Officer Recognized Amongst State’s Top CEO’s & C-Level Executives
Nov 13th, 2023 by Batteries Plus
The Bartolotta Restaurants Announce Chef Amanda Langler as New Executive Chef of Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro
Celebrated and veteran chef will lead culinary team at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro following five-year turn as Executive Chef of Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Brookfield
Nov 13th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Carmen High School of Science and Technology, Northwest Student Athlete Commits to Grambling State University Basketball
Carmen Northwest student athlete, Dupree Fletcher Jr., affectionately known as “Mico,” has been a breakout star on and off the basketball court throughout his educational journey and has earned the senior a full scholarship to Grambling.
Nov 9th, 2023 by Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’
WISN 12’S Gutiérrez takes on new role starting November 20, 2023
Nov 6th, 2023 by WISN 12
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.