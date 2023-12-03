Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Dec 3rd, 2023 02:53 pm

Fondy Food Center Announces Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Fondy Food Center announced that Venice R. Williams is now the official Executive Director of the Fondy Food Center.

Dec 1st, 2023 by Fondy Food Center

Gov. Evers Appoints Frank Gagliardi to the Kenosha County Circuit Court

Nov 30th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Toni L. Young to the Racine County Circuit Court

Nov 30th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Ruth Lawson Joins Bars & Recreation as Director of Marketing

Nov 28th, 2023 by Bars & Recreation

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Eric Schanowski to Their Criminal Defense Group

Nov 28th, 2023 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Marquette University education professor confirmed to Wisconsin’s Professional Standards Council for Teachers

Dr. Eric Dimmitt has been appointed to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Professional Standards Council for Teachers.

Nov 27th, 2023 by Marquette University

Wisconsin Dental Association swears in Manitowoc dentist Dr. Chris Hansen as president

Nov 21st, 2023 by Wisconsin Dental Association

Museum of Wisconsin Art Hires Curator of Architecture and Design

Museum of Wisconsin Art is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Szolwinski to the inaugural position of Curator of Architecture and Design

Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art

Museum of Wisconsin Art Appoints First Deputy Director

Museum of Wisconsin Art is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane L. Aspinwall to the inaugural position of Deputy Director.

Nov 21st, 2023 by Museum of Wisconsin Art

Brookfield Native Tyler Moore Joins the TMJ4 Weather Team

Moore will forecast for the Milwaukee station’s morning newscast

Nov 20th, 2023 by TMJ4

Cousins Subs® Promotes Hilary Krekling to Vice President of Operations

Krekling joins the brand’s Corporate Support Center Leadership Team.

Nov 15th, 2023 by Cousins Subs

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appoints Sumaiyah Clark as Chief Equity Officer

Nov 14th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

Jon Sica Named to 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 List

Batteries Plus Chief Business Officer Recognized Amongst State’s Top CEO’s & C-Level Executives

Nov 13th, 2023 by Batteries Plus

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announce Chef Amanda Langler as New Executive Chef of Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Celebrated and veteran chef will lead culinary team at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro following five-year turn as Executive Chef of Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Brookfield

Nov 13th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Legal Action of Wisconsin Welcomes Larry Dupuis as Director of Litigation and Advocacy

Nov 13th, 2023 by Legal Action of Wisconsin

Hamann named executive director of the Connected Systems Institute at UWM

Nov 10th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

WDVA Announces the 2023 Women Veteran of the Year Kerry McAllen, US Army

Nov 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Carmen High School of Science and Technology, Northwest Student Athlete Commits to Grambling State University Basketball

Carmen Northwest student athlete, Dupree Fletcher Jr., affectionately known as “Mico,” has been a breakout star on and off the basketball court throughout his educational journey and has earned the senior a full scholarship to Grambling.

Nov 9th, 2023 by Carmen Schools of Science and Technology

WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’

WISN 12’S Gutiérrez takes on new role starting November 20, 2023

Nov 6th, 2023 by WISN 12

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce Appoints Christian Thornton as the New President & CEO

Nov 3rd, 2023 by Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Mount Mary welcomes Jessica Mulligan as vice president of advancement

Nov 1st, 2023 by Mount Mary University

Willie Jude II Named New Executive Director of MPS Foundation

Nov 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

