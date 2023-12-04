10 new places opened in Milwaukee, from fast food to upscale, many with an ethnic flavor.

Barrel Burrito Company

A new, fast-casual restaurant joined the East Town lineup in early November, offering quick and convenient meals for office workers and other on-the-go diners. Barrel Burrito Company debuted its menu of quesadillas, walking tacos, churros and — of course — burritos, on Nov. 7.

The new restaurant, 782 N. Jefferson St., is one of two new concepts coming to the block. The other, an apres-ski bar called Experts Only, is expected to open in December. Mike Eitel is the owner of both businesses, as well as several others throughout the Milwaukee area.

Ready to Roll

Mother-daughter team Shatoia and Sandra Robinson debuted their egg roll-focused concept, Ready to Roll, at Crossroads Collective last month. The restaurant, which serves egg rolls with non-traditional fillings inspired by family recipes, celebrated its grand opening at the food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., on Nov. 10.

The Wolf On Broadway

The Wolf on Broadway huffed, and puffed, and blew open its doors at the end of last month. The long-awaited restaurant located on the first floor of the Kinn Guesthouse at 600 N. Broadway, is the latest project from Wolfgang Schaefer and Whitney McAllister. The pair also own Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern.

Menu items range from crunchy cabbage cups and seasonal steak tartare to the lemongrass and chili-infused Irma’s Chicken Sandwich, named for Executive Chef Kristen Schwab‘s grandmother.

Baked Dreams

Tamesha Russell, dressed in a floor-length tulle skirt and cascading fuchsia earrings, cut the ribbon to the new location for Baked Dreams.

The bakery is one of the newest vendors to join Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., which houses more than two dozen businesses, most of which are owned by Black entrepreneurs.

Baked Dreams sells a variety of cookies, cupcakes, pudding and other desserts, as well as lemonade and hot cocoa with marshmallows.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s, known for its “West-Mex” cuisine and crowd-pleasing potato olés, officially opened in mid-November on Milwaukee’s far South Side.

The newest Taco John’s, , 4650 S. 5th St., joins recently-opened locations for the chain in West Milwaukee and West Allis. Another is proposed on the city’s North Side. The recent upcropping of restaurants follows a May announcement from Taco John’s, which detailed plans to add 10 to 12 locations in the Milwaukee area over the next several years.

Cheers

Just a few days after Baked Dreams made its debut at Sherman Phoenix, a new day bar also joined the lineup of businesses at the marketplace.

Cheers, which held a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 18, sells mixed drinks, cocktails, frozen drinks and tropical drinks. The bar also offers one-on-one bartending classes.

Turmeric Indian Cafe & Bar

A new Indian restaurant quietly opened in Yankee Hill last month, bringing a menu of traditional and fusion dishes to the former site of Mykonos Gyro & Cafe.

Turmeric Indian Cafe & Bar, 1014 N. Van Buren St., is the latest venture from restaurateur Paramjit Kaur, who also operates Royal India.

Mong Teng Food Market

A long-awaited Asian grocery store and deli, Mong Teng Food Market, officially opened its doors on Nov. 17. The new business sells a little bit of everything, including fresh fruit and vegetables, meats and pantry staples from across the globe.

Bai Lor and Mong Teng Yang are also offering a special deal: customers can bring their own containers or jugs to fill with fresh, filtered water — for free– from the store through Dec. 31.

Marta’s Tamales

Marta’s Tamales, a new Guatemalan restaurant, is now open in the Lincoln Village neighborhood. The business, established in 2018, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in November at 551 W. Becher St.

Marta’s sells a variety of Guatemalan dishes, as well as other Central American cuisine, owner and chef Marta Lopez Salazar told Urban Milwaukee.

The business also operates a food truck, which parks regularly at 1023 S. César E Chávez Dr.

A&J Grill

A&J Grill, a takeout-only fast food restaurant, recently opened at 7602 W. Lisbon Ave., near a busy intersection in the Nash Park neighborhood.

The new restaurant serves a mixture of American, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, featuring menu items such as fried chicken, shrimp and fish, as well as gyros, sandwiches, burgers and butter chicken.

