Baked Dreams Expanding to Sherman Phoenix Marketplace

New dessert shop and cafe to join the business hub in November.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Tamesha Russell has been fulfilling dessert-lovers’ dreams since 2012. She’s also been pursuing her own.

The entrepreneur and owner of Baked Dreams will soon open a second location for the business at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Russell made the official announcement on social media in early September and said she hopes to open the new bakery and cafe by mid-November.

“We are so excited to officially be a part of the Sherman Phoenix Marketplace family,” she wrote in an online post. “Baked Dreams Bakery and Cafe now loading!!!!”

A lifelong baking enthusiast, Russell first launched Baked Dreams Bakery over a decade ago, later rebranding to Baked Dreams Creations in 2018. The business quickly attracted a loyal following, particularly for its multi-tiered, beautifully-decorated special event cakes.

As Baked Dreams enters its next chapter, however, the custom cakes will no longer be available, though fans can continue to look forward to Russell’s homemade cookies, cupcakes, dessert bars and more.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

On the savory side, Russell also runs Dream Catering Co., offering private chef services, event catering, private parties and personal chef services. The special event spreads regularly feature artful charcuterie, wings, meatballs, breakfast parfaits, sandwiches and salads.

Russell rents commercial kitchen space at UpStart Kitchen, 4325 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The nonprofit commissary kitchen opened in 2020 with space to host up to 40 tenants. Russell uses the northside kitchen — located less than a mile from Sherman Phoenix — as a home base, cooking and baking dozens upon dozens of treats to sell at events throughout Milwaukee.

Baked Dreams has made recent appearances at Milwaukee Night Market, Front Porch Concert Series at Sherman Phoenix and the RNC Convention partner fair.

To catch Baked Dreams at a future event, keep an eye on the business’s Facebook page, which is regularly updated with upcoming events.

Russell also shares progress reports on the Sherman Phoenix location via Facebook and Instagram.

Russell did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.