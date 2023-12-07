New Business Will Haul Away Your Christmas Tree After City Bows Out

The City of Milwaukee won't collect your discarded tree, but Milwaukee Tree Pick Up will.

When the time comes to undeck the halls, Milwaukee residents will face a bigger problem than hopelessly tangled lights.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Works announced that it will no longer collect discarded Christmas trees curbside. Instead, needle-dropping firs, spruces and pines need to be transported to drop-off centers.

The switch-up stems from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) informing the city that its tree pickup practices didn’t align with state regulation. The city previously viewed holiday trees as household decorations and processed them with regular garbage, but the DNR views the trees as yard waste. Wisconsin law prohibits landfill disposal of yard materials including leaves, grass clippings, branches, and trees.

Concerns of illegal dumping abounded within City Hall, and a special meeting was called for Monday.

When entrepreneurs Alyssa and Sam Wisneski heard the news, they acted quickly to launch a brand new business, Milwaukee Tree Pick Up.

Their new company will come pick up your tree, for a small fee.

“We’re really happy to be offering residents a solution to this issue while raising money for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission,” said the couple, who have seven years of entrepreneurial experience as owners of Sweet Little Box Co. and, as of last spring, Chillwaukee.

To access the service, Milwaukee residents can fill out an online form, specifying pickup place, date and time, as well as any additional trees, wreaths or yard waste to be hauled away. A staff member will then drop by to collect the tree within 72 hours of the specified pickup time; trees must be on the curb at the start of the time window.

Trees will be composted through the City of Milwaukee’s drop-off centers, located at 3879 W. Lincoln Ave. and 6660 N. Industrial Rd.

Online bookings are now open for pickups starting Dec. 26. The company is running an early-bird special until Dec. 24, with prices set to increase Christmas Day. The current cost is $25 per tree, with optional add-ons including $10 for an additional tree at the same address, $5 for wreaths or other small items and $5 donations to Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Milwaukee Tree Pick Up intends to donate 10% of its profit to Milwaukee Diaper Mission, a local nonprofit that provides diapers and period supplies to families in need. The company hopes to donate over $1,000 to the organization this holiday season.

For more information, visit Milwaukee Tree Pick Up’s website.