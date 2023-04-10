Chillwaukee Gets New Owners

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After two months on ice, Chillwaukee is set to return for a seventh season with new owners, additional flavors and an ambitious summer schedule.

In February, founders Collin Wallace and Danielle Dahl announced plans to sell the bicycle-powered popsicle business.

Sam and Alyssa Wisneski jumped at the opportunity. As the Wisneskis settle into their new role, the previous owners are lending their expertise in order to facilitate a seamless transition.

“Collin and Danielle really have helped us so much in this process,” Sam Wisneski said. “We’re so grateful that they are staying on to help us because I think the company they built was really uniquely them. And to us, it’s so important to have them on to help us keep their vision alive.”

The Wisneskis also own Sweet Little Box Co., a gift box and candle supply company. Though the business is mostly based online, the couple occasionally sells at in-person markets, where they discovered a love for customer interaction.

“So when Chillwaukee came for sale, we thought, we can have more of that,” Sam Wisneski said. “We really want to build on our favorite parts of our other business, especially that community connection aspect. That’s what it’s all about.”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Alyssa Wisneski, who is also a public school ESL teacher, will act as primary manager for Chillwaukee, while Sam Wisneski splits his time between the popsicle company and Sweet Little Box.

In addition to a full lineup of Milwaukee events, the couple shared plans to expand beyond city limits, hoping to tap markets and events in Milwaukee’s suburbs, as well as Madison, Chicago and more.

“We are saying yes as much as possible,” Sam Wisneski said.

In this six years since its inception, Chillwaukee has become known for its creative flavor combinations including lavender lemonade, strawberry mango and chocolate sea salt.

From the start, the business has emphasized seasonal ingredients and allergy-friendly options, sourcing fruit from local farms and offering a fully vegan and gluten-free menu. The Wisneskis plan to continue that, preserving a handful of old favorites while expanding the menu with new flavors.

Possibilities include spicy margarita, sweet cream cold brew and birthday cake popsicles, Alyssa Wisneski said, though the recipes are still in progress. “We have an ongoing list, so we just write them down as they pop into our heads.”

“From making our popsicles with fruit from local farms, to paying our local employees a great wage, to celebrating events with the community, we’re so excited that we are able to add to the community we love so much,” she added.

Chillwaukee’s four popsicle carts will begin to appear at weekly markets, festivals, music series and more in the coming months. Updates and more information will be available via Facebook and Instagram.

The business can also be booked for catering services at weddings, parties, corporate events and more. Events from May through September can be booked online.

Chillwaukee has several employees, but is looking to grow its staff. Those interested can inquire online.