Outdoor Recreation Boosts Wisconsin Economy By $11.2 Billion

Up by 9.4% in one year, 20th in the nation in federal data touted by Gov. Evers.

People flocking to Wisconsin’s waters, trails and woods gave a record-breaking $11.2 billion boost to the state’s economy last year, up 9.4 percent from the previous record set in 2022.

The multi-billion dollar contribution to the state’s gross domestic product highlights continued growth of Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to seek the outdoors in droves. Wisconsin ranked 20th among all states for value-added growth in outdoor recreation, surpassing the nationwide increase of 9 percent.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the record-breaking year Tuesday following the latest release of data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“From our vast and valuable forests and pristine lakes and rivers to Driftless bluffs, vibrant prairies, and urban green spaces, our outdoor recreation spaces are the gems of our state, and no matter where you go in Wisconsin, you’re never very far from a park or trail,” Evers said in a statement.

“Not only is outdoor recreation good for our mental and physical health, it’s also a powerful economic engine that supports thousands of jobs and families across Wisconsin, bolsters local economies, and attracts visitors, businesses, and new residents alike,” Evers continued.

Evers said his administration would continue efforts to ensure investment in outdoor spaces under the next two-year state budget.

Overall, the state’s outdoor recreation industry accounts for 2.6 percent of Wisconsin’s gross domestic product, supporting 96,867 jobs. That’s up 3.4 percent from 2022. The outdoor recreation industry represents 3.2 percent of all jobs in the state, providing $5.4 billion in employee compensation.

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said the data shows the state ranked third in the nation for the share of jobs that relate to outdoor recreation.

“A lot of people are surprised to learn that, but we have a really fantastic manufacturing base here in the state,” Sayers told WPR. “A lot of different sectors of outdoor recreation contributed to this record breaking number. Apparel and accessories is a huge part of the equation. Motorcycling and ATVing were actually ranked second in the nation. We saw huge growth in bicycling last year.”

Sales of outdoor apparel and accessories contributed $1.3 billion to the state’s gross domestic product, which is up 13 percent from 2022. The next largest contribution from motorcycling and ATVing increased roughly 6 percent to nearly $1.1 billion during the same time period. The economic contribution from bicycling grew 114 percent to $157 million in 2023.

Sayers said the growth is no surprise as Wisconsin’s tourism industry generated a record-breaking $25 billion in economic impact last year, surpassing the previous record of $23.7 billion set in 2022.

Randy Harden, president of the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association, said he attributes the state’s ranking on motorcycling and ATVing in part to Wisconsin’s natural resources and more than 64,000 ATV routes and trails.

“You can literally get from the southern part of the state of Wisconsin and travel by trail and route all the way up to Bayfield County,” Harden said. “There’s some exceptions, of course, but the accessibility is one of the main reasons, I think, that we rank so high.”

Evers created the Office of Outdoor Recreation in 2019. In his 2023-2025 budget, the governor proposed making the office permanent by setting aside $1.1 million along with three full-time positions. Republican lawmakers stripped the proposal from the current budget. Sayers said the Wisconsin Department of Tourism is once again requesting that the office be made permanent under the next state budget.

“Outdoor recreation is a powerful tool to create vibrant and thriving communities, to improve the health of our residents, and to drive economic impact statewide,” said Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Cassie Mordini in a statement. “This growing sector has shown its resiliency in the face of challenges by continuing to grow, and our charge is to harness this potential for Wisconsin.”

Since 2022, the state has also seen growth across activities like boating and fishing, game areas, guided tours and hunting and shooting. Federal data shows economic contributions from hunting and shooting grew nearly 18 percent to $320 million. Contributions from boating and fishing grew roughly 11 percent to $928 million.

Only RVing declined. Economic contributions from RVing dropped around 5 percent to $464 million in 2023.

Since 2022, tourism spending tied to long-distance and local trips also grew 11.7 percent and 5.8 percent respectively, according to the state.

Nationwide, the outdoor recreation industry grew to nearly $1.2 trillion in gross output and contributed around $639.5 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product.

Federal data shows outdoor recreation contributes $11.2B to Wisconsin economy was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.