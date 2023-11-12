The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Auto Plant To Close Following End of UAW Strike
Agreement lists Bay View distribution plant and its 100 local jobs as slated for elimination.
Nov 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Couple Attempting To Build House On Tricky Historic Site
But commission indicates it will eventually approve design.
Nov 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. New Development Coming To S. 27th Street
Not a “boilerplate strip mall” says architect.
Nov 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Ben & Jerry’s Coming to Third Ward
Ice cream producer will open first Milwaukee-area shop near N. Broadway and E. Chicago Street.
Nov 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. New Downtown Steakhouse Opening Soon
Carbon Steak will debut its luxe menu and moody interior in early December.
Nov 9th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Changes To Milwaukee’s Zoning Code Would Encourage More Development
“Growing MKE” proposal part of strategy to grow city to 1 million residents.
Nov 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Republican Lawmakers Ask Judge To Compel Replacement Of Elections Administrator
Move is another attempt to remove Meagan Wolfe.
Nov 10th, 2023 by Henry Redman
8. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in October
Eight new places across the city to try.
Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Highly-Lauded Ardent Expands, Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Tasting room moves next door, while previous space will become laid-back lounge.
Nov 8th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Toy Dimension Store Owner Fights To Keep Business Alive
Collectibles store owner suffered back-to-back strokes.
Nov 3rd, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Driver of Fatality Formally Charged
This is an ongoing investigation.
Aug 30th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
3. New Entertainment Venue Coming to Milwaukee’s East Side
Nov 8th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff
4. Veteran Anchor Carole Meekins announces retirement from TMJ4 News
Nov 8th, 2023 by TMJ4
5. WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’
WISN 12’S Gutiérrez takes on new role starting November 20, 2023
Nov 6th, 2023 by WISN 12
9. Representative Clancy Scoffs at Rhetorical Republican Stunt about the “Victims of Communism”
Republicans should spend time on real issues facing working-class communities
Nov 7th, 2023 by Ryan Clancy
