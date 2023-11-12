Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 12th, 2023 07:00 am

Milwaukee Auto Plant To Close Following End of UAW Strike

1. Milwaukee Auto Plant To Close Following End of UAW Strike

Agreement lists Bay View distribution plant and its 100 local jobs as slated for elimination.

Nov 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Couple Attempting To Build House On Tricky Historic Site

2. New Couple Attempting To Build House On Tricky Historic Site

But commission indicates it will eventually approve design.

Nov 8th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Development Coming To S. 27th Street

3. New Development Coming To S. 27th Street

Not a “boilerplate strip mall” says architect.

Nov 7th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Ben & Jerry’s Coming to Third Ward

4. Ben & Jerry’s Coming to Third Ward

Ice cream producer will open first Milwaukee-area shop near N. Broadway and E. Chicago Street.

Nov 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

New Downtown Steakhouse Opening Soon

5. New Downtown Steakhouse Opening Soon

Carbon Steak will debut its luxe menu and moody interior in early December.

Nov 9th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Changes To Milwaukee’s Zoning Code Would Encourage More Development

6. Changes To Milwaukee’s Zoning Code Would Encourage More Development

“Growing MKE” proposal part of strategy to grow city to 1 million residents.

Nov 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Republican Lawmakers Ask Judge To Compel Replacement Of Elections Administrator

7. Republican Lawmakers Ask Judge To Compel Replacement Of Elections Administrator

Move is another attempt to remove Meagan Wolfe.

Nov 10th, 2023 by Henry Redman

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in October

8. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in October

Eight new places across the city to try.

Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Highly-Lauded Ardent Expands, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

9. Highly-Lauded Ardent Expands, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Tasting room moves next door, while previous space will become laid-back lounge.

Nov 8th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Toy Dimension Store Owner Fights To Keep Business Alive

10. Toy Dimension Store Owner Fights To Keep Business Alive

Collectibles store owner suffered back-to-back strokes.

Nov 3rd, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers

Press Releases

Driver of Fatality Formally Charged

1. Driver of Fatality Formally Charged

This is an ongoing investigation.

Aug 30th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

2. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

New Entertainment Venue Coming to Milwaukee’s East Side

3. New Entertainment Venue Coming to Milwaukee’s East Side

 

Nov 8th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Veteran Anchor Carole Meekins announces retirement from TMJ4 News

4. Veteran Anchor Carole Meekins announces retirement from TMJ4 News

 

Nov 8th, 2023 by TMJ4

WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’

5. WISN 12 Announces Diana Gutiérrez as the New Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 10 p.m.’

WISN 12’S Gutiérrez takes on new role starting November 20, 2023

Nov 6th, 2023 by WISN 12

Representative Gwen Moore Statement on Vote Against Censuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib

6. Representative Gwen Moore Statement on Vote Against Censuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib

 

Nov 7th, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Milwaukee-area man receives 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking minors and for transporting child pornography

7. Milwaukee-area man receives 20 years in federal prison for sex trafficking minors and for transporting child pornography

 

Nov 9th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Baldwin, Colleagues Statement Regarding Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Gaza

8. Baldwin, Colleagues Statement Regarding Humanitarian Aid to Civilians in Gaza

 

Nov 4th, 2023 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Representative Clancy Scoffs at Rhetorical Republican Stunt about the “Victims of Communism”

9. Representative Clancy Scoffs at Rhetorical Republican Stunt about the “Victims of Communism”

Republicans should spend time on real issues facing working-class communities

Nov 7th, 2023 by Ryan Clancy

Mayoral Candidate David D. King to Play in Basketball Fundraiser for Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School

10. Mayoral Candidate David D. King to Play in Basketball Fundraiser for Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School

 

Nov 7th, 2023 by David King

