Eight new places across the city to try.

Mochidon

A new doughnut shop opened at Paper Table in late October, bringing unique dessert options to the downtown food hall.

Mochidon, 733 N. Milwaukee St., sells mochi doughnuts, cookies and drinks such as boba tea.

It’s the first mochi doughnut purveyor to open in the city of Milwaukee, but joins a growing list of the Japanese-inspired bakeries popping up in the area.

Planted Vibes

The owners of Twisted Plants debuted their newest concept, Planted Vibes, at Sherman Phoenix last month. The plant-based restaurant began its soft opening on Oct. 17 at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The business, selling bowls and sandwiches, replaced Funky Fresh Spring Rolls at the marketplace. Owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne said they aim to carry on the previous tenant’s focus on healthy foods.

Punta Cana

Tropical-themed bar Punta Cana opened just in time for the first cold snap of the season. But the new business, 2000 S. 13th St., aims to bring a warm and welcoming vibe to the neighborhood — no matter the weather, according to owner Maritza Pica Fuentes.

Punta Cana offers alcoholic beverages, Puerto Rican food and dancing.

Curry Hut

A new destination for Indian cuisine is now open in the Lower East Side neighborhood. Industry veterans Sanjeev and Kavita Sharma opened a second location for Curry Hut at 1888 N. Humboldt Ave. in early October.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of entrees aloo gobhi, chana masala, vindaloo and biryani.

The Sharmas, a brother-sister duo, launched the original Curry Hut at 9809 W. Oklahoma Ave. in October 2022.

Patty Shack

Bay View‘s dining scene expanded in mid-October with the addition of Patty Shack, a new restaurant serving hand-formed burger patties and crispy, skin-on fries.

The Milwaukee location, 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is the first in the state for the burger joint, which operates two locations in Utah.

Dia Bom

Latin-Asian fusion concept Dia Bom began its soft opening on Oct. 19, offering a limited menu of takeout-only options at the site of its new location.

The restaurant, led by Ramsés Alvaréz, recently relocated from Crossroads Collective to the Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St.

Alvaréz aims to begin dine-in service in January 2024.

Kitchen Kings

Kitchen Kings quietly opened in Riverwest, bringing an extensive menu of fast-casual takeout options to the neighborhood.

The new restaurant, 1000 E. Locust St., offers burgers and sandwiches, chicken wings, shrimp, fish fry, loaded fries and salads, along with sides such as fried okra, mac and cheese, onion rings and more, according to an online menu.

Grace Coffee Company

The long-awaited Grace Coffee Company opened its Milwaukee cafe at the end of October.

The corner space, located at the intersection of N. Water and E. Erie streets, offers a wide variety of coffee and tea drinks, housemade bakery, full breakfast and lunch menus and a cozy spot to settle in for a few hours of work or play.

Based in Madison, Grace Coffee operates eight cafes.

