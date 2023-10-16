Indian Restaurant Opens On East Side

Curry Hut's second location opens on Humboldt Ave., serving samosas, curry, korma and more.

Fans of Curry Hut‘s comforting Indian cuisine can now find their favorite dishes in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood. Brother-sister team Sanjeev and Kavita Sharma quietly opened the restaurant’s second location earlier this month at 1888 N. Humboldt Ave.

The space, previously home to Wisconsin Pizza Authority, has been repainted in vibrant yellow, while the outdoor awning sports new, temporary signage.

The new restaurant’s menu is the same as the flagship location, offering meat, vegetable and seafood dishes inspired by the siblings’ mother, who was an avid cook.

Appetizers include popular street foods like samosa, aloo tikki, Amritsari fish fry and pakora, a deep-fried fritter made with spiced chickpea batter.

The restaurant also offers a wide variety of entrees including nearly a dozen vegetarian options such as aloo gobhi, chana masala and shahi paneer. Dishes like korma, curry, vindaloo and biryani are available with various proteins including chicken, goat and fish.

From the tandoor, guests can choose from boneless or bone-in chicken, which is marinated in yogurt and spices and then skewered and grilled.

Entrees are served with a side of basmati rice. Guests can also order breads including various flavors of naan, roti and paratha to accompany the meal.

To drink, Curry Hut serves masala chai and mango lassi, along with desserts including gulab jamun, kheer and rasmalai.

Prior to opening Curry Hut in Milwaukee, Sanjeev Sharma gained industry experience while working for his cousin’s catering company in India. He also spent time as a restaurant manager, and estimates he’s spent about 20 years working with food.

Even during a career detour into retail, Sanjeev Sharma told Urban Milwaukee that he was constantly on the lookout for an opportunity to “jump back into the restaurant business.”

The Sharma siblings opened the original Curry Hut at 9809 W. Oklahoma Ave. in October 2022. The location remains open today.

Curry Hut on Humboldt Avenue is open for takeout and dine-in daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the restaurant’s website.