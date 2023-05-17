New Bar Proposed For South Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, tropical-themed bar is preparing to open at 2000 S. 13th St., the latest in a series of clubs and restaurants that have operated at the southside address.

Maritza Pica Fuentes, with help from her family members, plans to open Punta Cana, a laid-back and welcoming establishment inspired by the white, sandy beaches and turquoise waters of Punta Cana, a popular tourist destination located on the eastern side of the Dominican Republic.

The goal, Pica Fuentes told Urban Milwaukee, is to bring something new and different to the neighborhood, and to provide a warm and tropical environment where visitors can feel relaxed and put their minds at ease, adding that she hopes the bar will feel like an extension of customers’ own homes.

The bar at Punta Cana would offer a variety of beers and cocktails. The business has no plans at this time to offer food. The bar also applied for a public entertainment license, with plans to feature a wide variety of acts including live musicians, bands, comedy acts, dancing and karaoke, though the majority of entertainment will be focused on music.

Pica Fuentes filed for — and was granted — occupancy in the building last month, and said she plans to open the bar as soon as possible.

A liquor license for the business is currently pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Aside from redecorating the 2,000-square-foot bar area, Pica Fuentes said she has no current plans for commercial alterations to the space, which was formerly the long-time home of Los Cisnes, a bar and nightclub.

The building itself, a two-story corner tavern with a basement, is owned by Shaan Real Estate Inc., which lists Jaswant Singh as its registered agent. Singh owns nearly 20 additional properties throughout the South Side.

Prior to Punta Cana, another business, The Chi Lounge & Grill, was expected to open at the address, but never came to fruition. El Pacifico Nightclub and La Zacatecana have also previously operated in the building.

Photos