Confectionately Yours has closed its Sherman Phoenix Marketplace location after five years in business at the northside business hub.

The bakery and cafe, which opened a second location on King Drive in October 2022, is focused on increasing distribution sites and consolidating operations, according to CEO and Founder Adija Greer-Smith.

“I am forever thankful for the opportunity that Sherman Phoenix gave me by allowing my gift to be introduced to the community with my first retail location,” she wrote in a social media post. “Departing is bittersweet but it allows new small business owners to experience all that Sherman Phoenix has to offer and I wish them all continued success.”

Throughout the past five years, the business has expanded from one to eight distribution sites, with partnered restaurants including Junior’s Smoked BBQ, 1700 Pull Up, Nino’s Southern Sides, Atwood Hwy BBQ Company, Rise & Grind Cafe, Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery, Fit4YouMKE LLC and Heaven’s Table BBQ.

Greer-Smith said she is actively pursuing new partnerships.

Amid the changes, Confectionately Yours will continue to sell whole desserts, as well as specialty cakes and cookies. Breakfast and dessert catering services are also available, and can be booked online.

It’s cafe in Bronzeville at 1920 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. offers coffee and treats, as well as heartier options including the steak bagel, Philly melt and The Dough Boy — a breakfast sandwich served atop a glazed doughnut.

The building also serves as a home for the African American Chamber of Commerce and its Legacy Co-Working and Innovation Space.

The cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting Oct. 14, the cafe will be open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Vegan Deli Planned For West Side

It’s a familiar routine for plant-based eaters: venture into a restaurant hoping for a satisfying meal, only to discover that the menu features just one — if any — vegan options. Those who are growing weary of side salads, seeking variety or simply want to enjoy more vegetable-focused meals may look forward to Plant Joy Deli — a fully-vegan delicatessen and marketplace coming next spring to the Bluemound Heights neighborhood. “I really wanted to make healthy plant-based food accessible to anyone,” said owner Amberlea Childs. “I really think that this is something that Milwaukee is ready for.” Childs embarked on her own plant-based journey in 2010, after she was diagnosed with a “very aggressive” form of breast cancer. Since then, she’s immersed herself in the world of plant-based foods and their benefits.

Vegan Restaurant Opening at Sherman Phoenix

A new vegan restaurant will open its doors on the North Side by the end of the month. Planted Vibes has announced plans to begin its soft opening on Oct. 17 at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The upcoming concept marks an expansion for the marketplace, where it will replace Funky Fresh Spring Rolls and bring an additional health-focused eatery to the business hub. But it also signifies growth for owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne. It’s been an eventful year for the vegan chefs, who also operate Twisted Plants. The couple oversees two brick-and-mortar locations — plus a food truck — for the plant-based comfort food restaurant. A third is expected to open this fall in West Allis. Planted Vibes, while also specializing in vegan food, will be its own concept, Brandon Hawthorne told Urban Milwaukee in August. The fast-casual restaurant plans to serve an assortment of handheld items, including a plant-based Beyond Meat burger and a “pulled pork” sandwich that substitutes shredded and marinated jackfruit for meat.

Wolski’s Turns 115

In a city that’s home to hundreds of drinking establishments, it’s not easy to stand out. But Wolski’s has done just that, and then some — emerging as one of Milwaukee’s most iconic taverns. The fame is due, in part, to its “I Closed Wolski’s” bumper stickers, which are ubiquitous on cars, bikes and light posts throughout the area, but have also made their way to faraway destinations including London and Ireland. Wolski’s is also notable for its age, having endured for more than a century in its Lower East Side digs. In fact, the tavern is about to celebrate its 115th birthday, and is inviting the community to join in on the fun. “Must’ve done something right along the way,” the tavern’s website states.

New Restaurant Brings Home Cooking To Sherman Park

Jonathan Springfield-Burnett is a biochemist at heart. But while studying the topic in college, he realized his ideal lab might just be a kitchen. The chef has a passion for health, and applies his scientific knowledge to prepare fresh, healthy meals. “I started learning about the body and the way it responds to food,” he said in an interview. “Because we are what we eat, and your body reacts to what you put in it.” After earning his chops at Culvers restaurants and working for Sodexo at Children’s Hospital, Springfield-Burnett is preparing to launch his own restaurant, Dinner Today, on the edge of the Sherman Park neighborhood. “I wanted to create a restaurant where you can get food served fresh — almost like you’d get at home when you make dinner,” he said. “So I wanted to try to cater to that and serve a variety of foods.”

Japanese Donut Shop Opening Downtown

The city of Milwaukee’s first mochi doughnut purveyor is preparing to open later this month, bringing the crispy, chewy desserts — along with cookies, boba tea and coffee — to East Town. Mochidon, located inside Paper Table, will host a grand opening on Oct. 22. Its soft opening is already in progress. Unlike the majority of vendors at the food hall, 733 N. Milwaukee St., Mochidon occupies a kitchen that overlooks the lobby. Glass dividers separate the space from visitors, while allowing passersby to observe the delicate process of shaping, frying and decorating each doughnut. “Right when they open the door, they already see this,” said chef Noel Rosello, indicating a lineup of perfectly shaped, pastel-frosted rings.

Movida Adding Rooftop Bar, Dining Room

Business is booming at Movida — so much so that the restaurant is planning an expansion to its dining room, bringing 70 additional seats, a rooftop patio and a private event venue to its space within Hotel Madrid, 600 S. 6th St. The changes have been a long time coming, according to Sean Wille, director of marketing and public relations for Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, who said the project’s “wheels started turning” back in 2020. That’s when the restaurant, which first opened in 2014 at 524 S. 2nd St., relocated to its current space. The timing of the move worked in tandem with pandemic-era restrictions by providing plentiful outdoor seating, which allowed Movida to continue operations throughout the summer and beyond. Three years later, the demand for patio dining remains high — not just on weekends but every day. Meanwhile, the restaurant is juggling event inquiries and a high volume of daily diners. The extra space, said Wille, will ease the pressure on the business while improving the experience for customers — a win-win.

Lakefront Brewery Hosting Cheese Curd Day Celebration

Lakefront Brewery is gearing up once again to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day, proving for the sixth year in a row that where there’s a swill, there’s a whey. The craft beer purveyor is well known for its fried curds, serving up an average of a thousand pounds of the bite-sized snack each week and regularly earning a spot among Milwaukee’s top-ranked destinations for cheese curds. This year’s National Cheese Curd Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St. The event will include plenty of classic curds served with garlic ranch dipping sauce, along with specialty flavors — including two fan-favorites from Lakefront’s weekly Curdsday. That includes this very elaborate dish: street corn curds dunked in a beer and cornmeal batter, then tossed in panko, hot cheese curl and flour breading, then deep fried and topped with chili lime sauce, parmesan cheese and cilantro.

International Market Opening on Northwest Side

The long-awaited MongTeng Food Market is preparing to open next month, bringing Asian and international grocery items, fresh produce and hot meals to Milwaukee’s Brynwood neighborhood. As a gesture of community outreach, the grocery store and deli, 7120 W. Good Hope Rd., will offer free water refills to customers who bring their own containers through Dec. 31. The store’s grand opening is set for Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. “We don’t want it to feel like the usual grocery store,” said Bai Lor, who co-owns the market with her husband, Mong Teng Yang. “I know people are busy with life and kids and work — busy with everything. We hope to be able to serve them and have a quick way for them to access hot food and just anything they need.”

New Wine Bar For Walker’s Point

The owners of Union House Cedarburg are planning to expand their business portfolio with a new wine bar in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. The upcoming business, Cork MKE, would transform the storefront at 1039 S. 5th St. into a quiet, laid-back hangout spot with a moody atmosphere, lounge seating and a 15-person bar. “It’s kind of the next step to build something a little closer to my home,” said Chris Homayouni, who will run the business with his mother, BJ. Homayouni grew up in Cedarburg, but has settled in Milwaukee. He said the location felt like a perfect fit due to the area’s continued growth. “I think just having more places that people can go to catch up with friends is really important,” he said.

Señor Gordito’s Celebrates Grand Opening

After a month-long soft opening phase, Señor Gordito’s is ramping up to full service — and dishing out tacos as fast as the East Side can order them. The walk-up Mexican restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 28, drawing a small crowd of attendees in support of co-owners Mazin and Murad Hamdan. The free tacos didn’t hurt, either. “We felt like this area needed an authentic Mexican spot,” said Mazin Hamdan, who noted that the soft opening has been successful so far. “Lots of tacos,” he said. Despite its name, Señor Gordito’s isn’t just a Mexican joint — the restaurant can also satisfy a craving for steaming hot ramen, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream or freshly-fried miniature doughnuts, thanks to chef Jose Ortiz, who heads up the kitchen.

East Side Italian Restaurant Announces Sudden Closure

For the past several weeks, the dining room at Tavolino has regularly filled with diners. Light, laughter and the smell of fresh herbs and garlic spilled over from the Italian restaurant’s wide-open front windows into the streets of the East Side. The scene, although typical for many Milwaukee restaurants, had an extra air of celebration, as it followed Tavolino’s 12-week closure due to a fire in the building. But Monday night, the restaurant abruptly announced its closure — at least for the foreseeable future. “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that Tavolino will be closed until further notice,” co-owner Peter Dietrich wrote in an online post.

8 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in September

East Side Restaurant Quietly Closes

Louie’s Char Dogs & Butter Burgers has quietly closed after more than two years of service in the Murray Hill neighborhood. Owner Lawrence Miller confirmed the news in an email Wednesday, citing a lack of experienced staff and rising costs for the closure. “We really love our customers and appreciate the support they gave us for the last 2.5 years,” he said. “It was genuinely an honor sharing our passion and serving them great high quality food with a warm welcome.” Miller said he’s hoping to revive the fast-casual concept in a different format. In particular, one that would require less staff to operate. He said a ghost kitchen, food hall, catering-only location and a food truck are all possibilities.

Riverfront Pizza Is a Waterside Respite

If you have come to Lakeshore State Park from the Third Ward on Erie Street, then you have traversed past the Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill. I mention this because the restaurant is a fine place to start and finish a stroll around the park. On a warm fall day, it is also a prime site for a meal on the patio that faces the river where you will be entertained by an endless stream of barges, kayaks, and an assortment of pleasure boats. Friends and I enjoyed two noon meals under umbrellas where we enjoyed watching pedestrians stroll past our table as well as a mighty tugboat slowly moving a barge downriver. Unfortunately, the wood-fired pizza was temporarily unavailable, likely due to the late summer heat. However, there were more than enough pizza choices which they list as MKE Style Pizza to satisfy your appetite. If you can imagine it, you will likely find it among the many pizza choices on the menu, and if you don’t find what you want, ask, because there are endless possibilities here.

Asian-Latin Fusion Restaurant To Open On South Side

Ramses Alvarez is bidding farewell to Farwell Avenue. The chef will leave his vendor stalls at Crossroads Collective in order to transition his Asian-Latin fusion concept, Dia Bom, into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Brew’d Burger Shop, co-founded by Alvarez, will also close. The final day of service for both restaurants will be Saturday, Sept. 30. “We are immensely grateful for the support and love we have received from our patrons and partners throughout our time at Crossroads Collective,” Alvarez said in a statement. “This transition represents an exciting opportunity for us to grow and evolve as a restaurant, and we are eager to share our culinary vision on a larger scale.” Dia Bom is headed to a space within the Harbor District’s Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St., where it’s slated to replace MOR Bakery. The allergy-friendly bake shop is currently seeking a new location.

