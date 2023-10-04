Lakefront Brewery Hosting Cheese Curd Day Celebration

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery is gearing up once again to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day, proving for the sixth year in a row that where there’s a swill, there’s a whey.

The craft beer purveyor is well known for its fried curds, serving up an average of a thousand pounds of the bite-sized snack each week and regularly earning a spot among Milwaukee’s top-ranked destinations for cheese curds.

This year’s National Cheese Curd Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St. The event will include plenty of classic curds served with garlic ranch dipping sauce, along with specialty flavors — including two fan-favorites from Lakefront’s weekly Curdsday.

That includes this very elaborate dish: street corn curds dunked in a beer and cornmeal batter, then tossed in panko, hot cheese curl and flour breading, then deep fried and topped with chili lime sauce, parmesan cheese and cilantro.

For the more adventurous eater, there’s cookies n’ cream curds, which incorporate crushed chocolate cookies into both the batter and breading, then are finished off with a drizzle of vanilla icing and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Lakefront’s CurdWagon will, of course, be onsite for the duration of the event, serving gluten-free cheese curds, as well as classic poutine and poutine quesadillas.

New this year, the event will include a cheese curd pull competition. The free-to-enter competition involves two participants choosing a cheese curd and stretching it until the cheese breaks. The longest pull will take home two six-packs of Lakefront Brewery beer. A competition will be held every hour, on the hour from noon through 4 p.m.

Leading up to the event, prospective attendees can get in the spirit by attending Curdsday, which takes place every Thursday at the brewery, featuring a new specialty cheese curd flavor each week.

Upcoming flavors include flamin’ hot on Oct. 5 and garlic parmesan on Oct. 12. Flavors such as maple bacon and blueberry cobbler have also earned high marks from brewery patrons.

For updates, or to RSVP to the event, visit Lakefront Brewery on Facebook.