Señor Gordito’s Celebrates Grand Opening

After a month-long soft opening phase, Señor Gordito’s is ramping up to full service — and dishing out tacos as fast as the East Side can order them.

The walk-up Mexican restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 28, drawing a small crowd of attendees in support of co-owners Mazin and Murad Hamdan. The free tacos didn’t hurt, either.

“We felt like this area needed an authentic Mexican spot,” said Mazin Hamdan, who noted that the soft opening has been successful so far. “Lots of tacos,” he said.

Despite its name, Señor Gordito’s isn’t just a Mexican joint — the restaurant can also satisfy a craving for steaming hot ramen, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream or freshly-fried miniature doughnuts, thanks to chef Jose Ortiz, who heads up the kitchen.

Señor Gordito’s is housed within a kiosk-style building — formerly the site of The Drive-Thru. It also includes a food truck that’s backed up to the building. The business shares a parking lot with the adjacent Chubby’s Cheesesteaks, which the Hamdan brothers also own.

Located at 1801 E. North Ave., the restaurant is on the northern edge of the Lower East Side neighborhood — placing it in close proximity to UW-Milwaukee students, as well as other foot and vehicle traffic along bustling North Avenue.

“We’re so excited about this new business and we’re looking forward to great things,” said David Smulyan, executive director of the East Side Business Improvement District, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re excited that you’re here,” he added, addressing the Hamdan brothers. “You have such great food and great energy.”

The quick-service restaurant offers a wide variety of warm, comforting Mexican dishes, with birria tacos, quesadillas and ramen among the most popular menu items.

Birria, which originated in Jalisco, is made from slow-cooked meat (traditionally goat, but beef has become popular as well) simmered with a rich broth of chiles, cinnamon and other aromatic spices.

Other standout items include tacos with beef, chicken or shrimp, as well as burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, tortas, chimichangas, tostadas and a Mexican-inspired burger. A variety of street corn, including flamin’ hot cheetos and carne asada variations, is also available.

Fresh mini doughnuts, a fan favorite from The Drive-Thru, are served hot and topped with a mound of powdered sugar, along with a choice of dipping sauce (fudge or caramel).

To drink, there’s canned soda, Kool-Aid, Mexican glass bottle Coke, Jarritos, shakes and horchata.

Señor Gordito’s is open Sunday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. The restaurant takes orders via walk-up, drive-thru and delivery with Uber Eats.

