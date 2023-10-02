Including great new spots for burgers, beer, buffalo-wings and more.

City Fountain

The sun is setting on another Milwaukee beer garden season, but those craving the laid-back, convivial atmosphere will find it — even during the darkest days of winter — at City Fountain.

The newest addition to 3rd Street Market Hall opened in late-September, featuring 24 Wisconsin-brewed beers. The self-serve, by-the-ounce concept allows patrons a fully-customizable experience.

Red Sun Cafe

A new spot for drinks, hookah and casual American eats recently opened in the Wilson Park neighborhood. Red Sun Cafe, 4350 S. 27th St. began service in mid-September.

In addition to alcoholic beverages and comfort foods such as wings and burgers, the Red Sun serves tea and coffee.

The business also hosts regular karaoke nights, Green Bay Packers watch parties and other events that bring community members together.

Lush Gourmet Popcorn

The long-awaited Lush Popcorn kicked off a new chapter in the Riverwest neighborhood with a late-September grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The second location for the business, which also operates at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, expands on the original flavored popcorn concept with cocktails and spiked lemonade.

The new storefront, 920 E. Locust St., includes a retail store, full bar and dining area.

POP

A new bar and brunch restaurant burst onto the scene in early September — bringing creative cocktails, fun finger foods and a pop of personality to the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

POP, 124 W. National Ave., is equal parts sports bar, brunch restaurant and dance club — an eclectic mix, but it works. The bar joins a cluster of LGBTQ bars in the surrounding blocks.

Cafe Terrazza

Cafe Terrazza, serving pizza, pasta and other Italian eats, began its soft opening last month. Baccara, located next door, also recently opened.

The contiguous concepts, operated by Donnie Dries, occupy a total of 8,000 square feet within the building at 2856 N. Oakland Ave.

Guests to Cafe Terrazza can expect sit-down service and a menu featuring wood-fired pizza, spaghetti, lasagna, baked mostaccioli, chicken parmesan, fettuccine alfredo and more.

Buffalo Boss

Buffalo Boss celebrated the grand opening of its second Milwaukee location at the end of September.

The chicken-focused eatery, 540 N. 27th St., offers gluten-free and non-GMO chicken wings and chicken tenders, as well as meatless versions. Sandwiches, wraps, shrimp, rice bowls and a variety of sides are also available.

Designed for efficiency, guests place their orders using kiosks, then pick up the food from a service window. Meals can be enjoyed in the dining room, on the outdoor patio, or carried out.

After a month-long soft opening, Señor Gordito’s made its official entrance on the East Side with a Sept. 28 ribbon-cutting. A crowd of attendees enjoyed free tacos and live music at the grand opening event.

The restaurant, 1801 E. North Ave., shares a parking lot — and ownership — with the adjacent Chubby’s Cheesesteaks. Señor Gordito’s serves an expansive menu including a wide variety of Mexican dishes, as well as ramen, burgers, hot dogs, street corn and mini doughnuts.

Bomb Az Burger Co.

A new burger restaurant has joined the ever-changing lineup of vendors at Paper Table. Chef Gregory Johnson, who also owns NO BAYOU, opened Bomb Az Burger Co. on Sept. 15.

The restaurant serves burgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, fried catfish and bratwurst, along with a variety of sides.

