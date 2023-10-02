Vegan Deli Planned For West Side
Plant Joy plans grab-and-go salads, soup and much more for Bluemound Heights area in March 2024.
Site of future Plant Joy Deli, 420 N. 63rd St. Photo taken Sept. 11, 2023 by Sophie Bolich.
It’s a familiar routine for plant-based eaters: venture into a restaurant hoping for a satisfying meal, only to discover that the menu features just one — if any — vegan options.
Those who are growing weary of side salads, seeking variety or simply want to enjoy more vegetable-focused meals may look forward to Plant Joy Deli — a fully-vegan delicatessen and marketplace coming next spring to the Bluemound Heights neighborhood.
“I really wanted to make healthy plant-based food accessible to anyone,” said owner Amberlea Childs. “I really think that this is something that Milwaukee is ready for.”
Childs embarked on her own plant-based journey in 2010, after she was diagnosed with a “very aggressive” form of breast cancer. Since then, she’s immersed herself in the world of plant-based foods and their benefits.
“I had to do a lot of homework on my own,” she said.”And through that process, I fell in love with learning about foods, learning about plants, learning how to cook — and kind of re-educated myself.”
Childs became a Food for Life instructor and later launched Plant Joy as a community education tool and vegan meal delivery service. The business has grown to cater to families across the Milwaukee area. Earlier this year, Childs moved the operation into a vendor stall at North Avenue Market.
As she looks ahead to the next chapter, Childs said she envisions Plant Joy Deli as a must-visit spot for locals and tourists alike. “We’re hoping that we become a plant-based destination in the Milwaukee area,” she said.
Plant Joy Deli will be located within a 3,876-square-foot building at 420 N. 63rd St. Childs purchased the property in February. Construction, which will include a commercial kitchen build-out, is set to begin later this month.
The finished space will feature a grab-and-go cooler, soup station and deli counter with a rotating selection of prepared foods including eggless salad, chickpea “tuna” salad and vegan corned beef. The deli will also serve as a pickup point for meal services.
Childs plans to partner with other local plant-based companies to create a marketplace of specialty vegan goods within the deli space.
“When you when you eat in a plant-based vegan realm, there are certain things that maybe you find yourself looking for, that maybe aren’t at every traditional store,” Childs said. “So some of those specialty items we would carry in-store.”
While most of the changes will take place inside the building, passersby will be privy to the progress of at least one update. Childs has commissioned a local artist to create a 40-foot mural on the side of the building. The design will include the Plant Joy Deli logo, images of fresh produce and other details.
The target opening date for Plant Joy Deli is March 2024. Long-term plans for the location inside North Avenue Market are still up in the air, Childs said.
Plant Joy continues to operate as a meal prep service, offering a rotating weekly menu for pickup or delivery. For a look at offerings, or to make an order, visit Plant Joy’s website. Weekly menus are also posted to Facebook.
