Wolski’s Turns 115

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In a city that’s home to hundreds of drinking establishments, it’s not easy to stand out. But Wolski’s has done just that, and then some — emerging as one of Milwaukee’s most iconic taverns.

The fame is due, in part, to its “I Closed Wolski’s” bumper stickers, which are ubiquitous on cars, bikes and light posts throughout the area, but have also made their way to faraway destinations including London and Ireland.

Wolski’s is also notable for its age, having endured for more than a century in its Lower East Side digs. In fact, the tavern is about to celebrate its 115th birthday, and is inviting the community to join in on the fun.

“Must’ve done something right along the way,” the tavern’s website states.

On Oct. 15 from noon until 6 p.m., Wolski’s will host the neighborhood for a block party featuring food trucks, drinks and live music. The event will take place at the tavern, 1836 N. Pulaski St.

At the block party, attendees can enjoy Vietnamese eats from Hue Asian Kitchen, as well as fare from Hidden Kitchen MKE and Jandy’s Base Camp Waffle.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Local bands Thriftones and HOSTS will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, Wolski’s will do what it does best — keep the beer flowing. Limited-edition t-shirts, printed with a special anniversary design, will be available for purchase while supplies last.

Block party attendees can also expect plenty of stories from long-time visitors — some of which are already popping up in comments on the Wolski’s Facebook page.

One commenter reminisced on an earlier visit with her spouse. “I remember the first time I brought my Brooklyn-born husband to Wolski’s,” she wrote. “Dennis [Wolski’s co-owner] was behind the bar, and told us to remember his name as Sinned spelled backward.”

Another shared plans to pay her first visit to the bar in more than four decades. “It’s been 40 plus years, but I’ll be there!” she wrote. “When I closed Wolski’s it was legal to serve teenagers!”

Bernard Wolski opened the legendary tavern at its original location on Brady Street in 1908. Throughout the past 114 years, the business has changed hands several times, but remained in the family.

Bernie and Dennis Bondar, the great-grandchildren of the original owner, operate the tavern today.

In addition to a modest list of draft beers and an assortment of bottled beers, the tavern offers free popcorn, dart boards, a pool table and a covered patio.

Wolski’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon until 2:30 a.m. As a reminder, stickers are earned, not purchased, according to the Wolski’s website. Patrons who stay until bar close will be rewarded with a coveted bumper sticker.