New Wine Bar For Walker’s Point

The owners of Union House Cedarburg are planning to expand their business portfolio with a new wine bar in the Walker’s Point neighborhood.

The upcoming business, Cork MKE, would transform the storefront at 1039 S. 5th St. into a quiet, laid-back hangout spot with a moody atmosphere, lounge seating and a 15-person bar.

“It’s kind of the next step to build something a little closer to my home,” said Chris Homayouni, who will run the business with his mother, BJ.

Homayouni grew up in Cedarburg, but has settled in Milwaukee. He said the location felt like a perfect fit due to the area’s continued growth. “I think just having more places that people can go to catch up with friends is really important,” he said.

As its name suggests, Cork MKE plans to specialize in wine, serving a wide selection by the glass, flight and bottle. Unlike Union House, which focuses mainly on Spanish varieties, the program at Cork MKE aims to highlight a range of wines with an emphasis on exploration.

“We really want people to be able to find things that they like and love,” said Homayouni, who noted that the lineup will rotate seasonally, though a few staples will be available year-round.

At Cork MKE, customers who order a flight and particularly enjoy a specific wine will be able to purchase the bottle at a discount, Homayouni said.

The building itself, which dates back to the late 1800s, previously housed The Glass Pantry and — more recently — Green Life Trading Co., which closed in July. It’s owned by an affiliate of Buren LLC.

The former tenants, both low-waste bulk stores, brought a bright, airy feel to the space. In the coming weeks, Homayouni said that’s set to change. “We’re bringing a little bit more of a moody vibe to it,” he said.

Construction plans include a bar build-out, along with lounge seating to fill in the edges of the room. The back area will feature a communal table.

As the business settles into its space, Homayouni said he plans to offer private tastings for a more in-depth experience. The space will also be available to rent.

Pending the Common Council’s approval of its liquor license Cork MKE has a prospective opening date in late November or early December. In addition to evening hours, the business will be open throughout the afternoon, said Homayouni, with hopes of attracting nearby workers as an alternative to coffee shops.

Once open, the business’s proposed hours of operation are Wednesday through Thursday from noon until 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.