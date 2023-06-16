Green Life Trading Co. Closing Walker’s Point Store

Low-waste store will close July 7, but will continue to sell products online and at Madison store.

Green Life Trading Co., a low-waste destination for bulk items, cleaning supplies and body care products, will shutter its Walker’s Point storefront in July, after less than eight months in business. It’s the second such store to close at the address, 1039 S. 5th St., within the past year.

In a message to newsletter subscribers, owner Sasha Stone cited “a variety of factors” that contributed to the closure. In particular, “paying our employees fairly and paying for our physical space in Milwaukee is no longer possible despite our best efforts,” she wrote.

Moving forward, the Madison-based company will continue to offer its products online, and plans to appear at local markets for Milwaukee shoppers. Stone also said she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of opening another Milwaukee store in the future. Its Madison store will continue.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to connect with so many wonderful eco-focused people during our time in Milwaukee and are looking forward to what the future holds for our business and sustainability in the future,” Stone said.

Green Life Trading Co. opened its Milwaukee store last November, replacing The Glass Pantry, a similar, low-waste business.

Both stores offered a variety of hygiene and household staples such as dish soap and shampoo in a package-free format, allowing customers to bring or borrow reusable containers and eliminate the need for single-use plastic.

Low-waste alternatives like plastic-free toothpaste tablets, bamboo floss, reusable paper towels and stainless steel razors with recyclable blades were also available.

“We’re excited to continue to serve the Milwaukee community locally through our website, said Stone, who launched and operated Green Life Trading Co. virtually for a year and a half before opening her first storefront on Williamson Street in Madison in 2020.

The store’s final day in business will be July 7. Until then, hours of operation will be Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.